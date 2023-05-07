Viral video: Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut poses in bed wearing sexy red bikini, watch

Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut poses in bed wearing red bikini

Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut is known for sharing hot and sexy videos and photos on social media and though the sultry actress is not getting too many opportunities on the big screen it seems that Sonali Raut knows how to remain in news.

Sonali Raut is very active on social media and the 32-year-old keeps on posting her sexy photo shoots and behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram. Now, an old video of Sonali Raut posing on a bed wearing sexy red bikini has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Sonali Raut is looking stunning hot in red bikini and she has opted for minimal makeup. Sonali Raut is flaunting her sexy figure in red bikini while lying on a bed.

Watch the viral video here:

Few weeks ago, Sonali Raut grabbed headlines after she posted a stunning picture of herself in a white bikini.

Sonali Raut became famous after appearing for Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. In 2014, Sonali Raut made her acting debut opposite Himesh Reshammiya in romantic-thriller The Xpose. Sonali Raut participated in Bigg Boss season 8.

Sonali Raut was also seen in an item song of the film “Lipstick Laga Ke". She also acted in web series Dangerous opposite Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu.