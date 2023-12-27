Headlines

Viral video: Sunny Deol dances to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu with a cute twist; Ameesha Patel, netizens react

Sunny Deol has given a cute twist to Bobby Deol's viral song from Animal, and netizens can't stop raving about it.

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

Bobby Deol's entry sequence song, Jamal Kudu, from Animal, has become an internet sensation, and even his brother, Sunny Deol, couldn't resist dancing to the tunes of this viral song. Sunny has recreated Jamal Kudu with a twist.  Unlike his brother, who balanced a glass on his head, Sunny took his favourite teddy and danced with his soft toy. 

On Instagram, Sunny dropped a reel where he is seen grooving beside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree with his teddy bear. Sunny even kissed his teddy, and added goofy shots in between. Sharing the reel, Sunny wrote, "Celebrated #Christmas with my fave Teddy Bear (teddy bear and Christmas tree emoticons)."

As soon as Sunny shared the video, several fans and netizens commented on the reel, calling it the best thing on the internet. Sunny's Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel wrote, "U are the cutie pie —- cuter than any teddy bear." A netizen wrote, "Cuteness overload." Another netizen wrote, "Merry Christmas Sir." One of the internet users wrote, "Adorable we love you." 

Sunny Deol's fetish for teddy bears

During the Koffee With Karan 8 episode, fans got to know that Sunny Deol has a fetish for soft, cute teddy bears. In the same episode, Karan asked Sunny about his repeated claims that his latest blockbuster Gadar 2 had organic box office numbers. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director asked the actor, "What does that really mean? Are we inflating box office numbers?", to which the latter replied, "I know that does happen, that's the way the society is moving right now." When Karan again questioned him, "Is that why the tagline on Gadar 2 was ‘Hindustan ka asli blockbuster'?", Sunny laughed it off.

Animal box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol-starrer Animal was released in cinemas on December 1. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film received mixed responses from critics but the film performed exceedingly well at the box office. Till now, Animal has collected Rs 874 crores worldwide. 

