Viral video: Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut raises temperature in sexy white bikini, watch

Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut raises temperature in white bikini

Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut is highly active on social media and the actress enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Sonali Raut often shares her hot and sexy videos and photos on social media. Sonali Raut keeps on posting her videos and photos in sexy bikini and most of her videos and photos go viral on social media. Now, an old video of Sonali Raut has gone viral on the internet.

In the viral video, Sonali Raut, 32, can be seen flaunting her sexy figure wearing a white bikini. The video was shared by Sonali Raut few months ago on Instagram.

Watch the viral video here:

Sonali Raut made her Bollywood debut in romantic-thriller 'The Xpose in 2014. The film stars Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in the lead role. Before making her acting debut, Sonali Raut grabbed everyone’s attention in 2010 by appearing on Kingfisher Calendar. She became popular by participating in 'Bigg Boss 8' and Sonali Raut managed to become one of the finalists of the superhit reality TV show.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in 'Great Grand Masti'. She has also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu.