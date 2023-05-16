Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut raises temperature in sexy white bikini, watch

Sonali Raut keeps on posting her videos and photos in bikini and most of her videos and photos go viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

Viral video: Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut raises temperature in sexy white bikini, watch
Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut raises temperature in white bikini

Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut is highly active on social media and the actress enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Sonali Raut often shares her hot and sexy videos and photos on social media. Sonali Raut keeps on posting her videos and photos in sexy bikini and most of her videos and photos go viral on social media. Now, an old video of Sonali Raut has gone viral on the internet.

In the viral video, Sonali Raut, 32, can be seen flaunting her sexy figure wearing a white bikini. The video was shared by Sonali Raut few months ago on Instagram.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)

Sonali Raut made her Bollywood debut in romantic-thriller 'The Xpose in 2014. The film stars Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in the lead role. Before making her acting debut, Sonali Raut grabbed everyone’s attention in 2010 by appearing on Kingfisher Calendar. She became popular by participating in 'Bigg Boss 8' and Sonali Raut managed to become one of the finalists of the superhit reality TV show.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in 'Great Grand Masti'. She has also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
Streaming This Week: Pathaan, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Kanjoos Makhichoos, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.