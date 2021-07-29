VIRAL! Mira Rajput shares photo of proud parents pointing at her poster in a mall, pic inside

In the last six years that she has been married to actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput has managed to create her own fan base on social media. A mom of two, Mira has an impressive following on Instagram and she uses it to her advantage to endorse brands -- from organic food, skincare products to baby apparel.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a rather precious moment with her fans on social media when she shared a photo of her parents pointing to a large poster of her at a mall. It was a poster of Mira endorsing a skincare brand which she has often recommended to her followers on Instagram too.

In the photo, her father and mother are seen standing posing next to the poster filled with pride as they smile for the click.

Alongside the photo, Mira wrote, "I owe everything I am today to my parents. And I can't even begin to describe this feeling...I love you Mom & Dad!" She followed the caption with #gratitude.

Take a look at the photo here:

Soon after Mira shared the photo, her celebrity friends and fans took to the comments section of the post to react to the adorable picture. "So lovely," wrote celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. YouTuber Dolly Singh commented, "How cute."

Apparently, Mira's post attracted a lot of criticism as well because of which she restricted the comments on the post. Surprisingly, no other recent post of Mira has the comments disabled except this.

Mira Rajput is the daughter of a Delhi-based couple, Vikram Rajput and Bela Rajput. Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They have two children, a daughter Misha and a son Zain.

Of late, Mira has been promoting her yoga sessions on Instagram. She recently even conducted a yoga workshop.