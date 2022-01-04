VIRAL! Katrina Kaif shows off her mangalsutra, poses in hot pants and zip-up jumper in new home

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who recently tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to drop a string of photos, posing casually in her new home.

In the photos, Katrina Kaif can be seen sporting denim hot pants and a beige zip-up jumper. Katrina is seen striking a pose in her new home in Juhu that Vicky and she recently moved into after their lavish yet intimate wedding. Looking fresh as a button in the photos, Katrina is seen giving fans a close glimpse of her much-talked mangalsutra.

For the unversed, Katrina’s diamond-studded mangalsutra is from Sabyasachi's Bengal Tiger Collection and it features black and gold beads and two small drop-down diamonds.

Meanwhile, for her caption, Katrina opted for home and green heart emoticons.

Take a look at the photos here:

Katrina Kaif was spotted on Friday at the airport as she came to drop her husband Vicky Kaushal, who flew off for a shooting schedule, after celebrating the new year with her.

In the video, making the rounds on the internet, while Katrina could be seen sporting an orange nightsuit paired with her mask for COVID protection. Vicky wore a brown sweatshirt paired with denim jeans. Before Vicky came out of the car, she gave him a hug. The 'Uri' actor then stepped out and waved at the media persons.

The couple who had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, returned to Mumbai last week after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives. They recently shifted to their new house and had their housewarming rituals.