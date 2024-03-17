Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

VD Savarkar's grandson reacts to Randeep Hooda's portrayal of activist in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He reduced...'

Virat Kohli video calls Smriti Mandhana after RCB clinch maiden WPL title, pic goes viral

Prashanth Goswami shares how he got his Bollywood debut Yodha after failing first audition: 'I ran short...' | Exclusive

Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil shine as RCB beat Delhi Capitals Women by 8 wickets to clinch maiden WPL title

The valuation of this company, founded by two Indians, went down by over Rs 41000 crore in two years, it's not Byju's

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

VD Savarkar's grandson reacts to Randeep Hooda's portrayal of activist in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He reduced...'

Virat Kohli video calls Smriti Mandhana after RCB clinch maiden WPL title, pic goes viral

Prashanth Goswami shares how he got his Bollywood debut Yodha after failing first audition: 'I ran short...' | Exclusive

10 vegetables that can be used for making juices

Side effects of eating too much protein

Isha Ambani's gown has strong Banaras connection, it's price is...

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

RCB Vs DC Final: Who is Going To Win Their 1st Ever Title? | WPL 2024 Final| Bangalore Vs Delhi T20

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

VD Savarkar's grandson reacts to Randeep Hooda's portrayal of activist in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He reduced...'

Prashanth Goswami shares how he got his Bollywood debut Yodha after failing first audition: 'I ran short...' | Exclusive

Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

VD Savarkar's grandson reacts to Randeep Hooda's portrayal of activist in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He reduced...'

Read on to know what does Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar has to say about Randeep Hooda's portayal of the activist and politician in the upcoming biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 11:44 PM IST

article-main
Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is slated to release in cinemas on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi. The upcoming historical biographical film also marks the directorial debut of Hooda, who plays the titular role.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, expressed admiration for Randeep Hooda's dedication to the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. "I had discussions with Randeep Hooda several times. He has made this film with so much effort, he reduced 30 kg weight," Ranjit told ANI.

Savarkar also spoke about the importance of films in preserving historical events and wished for more movies about Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters to enlighten younger audiences. "Film is a medium through which history can be taken towards the new generation. I hope more films are made about him and other revolutionaries," he said.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most controversial figures during the Indian independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. When the film's trailer was release, it was accused of being a piece of propaganda and some people also claimed that the film vilified Mahatma Gandhi.

Reacting to these accusations, Randeep told DNA, "It's not that I'm vilifying Gandhiji at all. But it is a movie about Mr Savarkar, I've to put his point forth. There was no Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie made by Richard Attenborough on Gandhi. I have gone about it very carefully. Gandhiji also made a few mistakes, and Mr Savarkar made a few mistakes, Bhagat Singh also made a few mistakes. Every stalwart of our independence struggle didn't dislike anyone completely. They liked certain things about a person, and they differed from each other as well. Bhagat Singh differed from Gandhiji, and Gandhji differed from Subhash Chandra Bose. Subhash ji differed from someone else. So there were always disagreements, but they also had common grounds."

The Randeep Hooda directorial is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar while co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

READ | Meet actress, who made acting debut at 6, quit studies at 17, is now worth over Rs 500 crore, has won most...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Emraan Hashmi's fan asks him 'girlfriend kaise banate hai', actor's witty reply impresses netizens: 'Meri 2004 se...'

The valuation of this company, founded by two Indians, went down by over Rs 41000 crore in two years, it's not Byju's

Here’s how you can report fraud, spam calls through govt’s new online portal ‘Chakshu’

VD Savarkar's grandson reacts to Randeep Hooda's portrayal of activist in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He reduced...'

Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta dazzle in sizzling gowns at Ambani's Roman Holi bash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement