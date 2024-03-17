VD Savarkar's grandson reacts to Randeep Hooda's portrayal of activist in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He reduced...'

Read on to know what does Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar has to say about Randeep Hooda's portayal of the activist and politician in the upcoming biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is slated to release in cinemas on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi. The upcoming historical biographical film also marks the directorial debut of Hooda, who plays the titular role.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, expressed admiration for Randeep Hooda's dedication to the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. "I had discussions with Randeep Hooda several times. He has made this film with so much effort, he reduced 30 kg weight," Ranjit told ANI.

Savarkar also spoke about the importance of films in preserving historical events and wished for more movies about Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters to enlighten younger audiences. "Film is a medium through which history can be taken towards the new generation. I hope more films are made about him and other revolutionaries," he said.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most controversial figures during the Indian independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. When the film's trailer was release, it was accused of being a piece of propaganda and some people also claimed that the film vilified Mahatma Gandhi.

Reacting to these accusations, Randeep told DNA, "It's not that I'm vilifying Gandhiji at all. But it is a movie about Mr Savarkar, I've to put his point forth. There was no Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie made by Richard Attenborough on Gandhi. I have gone about it very carefully. Gandhiji also made a few mistakes, and Mr Savarkar made a few mistakes, Bhagat Singh also made a few mistakes. Every stalwart of our independence struggle didn't dislike anyone completely. They liked certain things about a person, and they differed from each other as well. Bhagat Singh differed from Gandhiji, and Gandhji differed from Subhash Chandra Bose. Subhash ji differed from someone else. So there were always disagreements, but they also had common grounds."

The Randeep Hooda directorial is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar while co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

READ | Meet actress, who made acting debut at 6, quit studies at 17, is now worth over Rs 500 crore, has won most...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.