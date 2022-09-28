Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vikram Vedha star Saif Ali Khan calls himself 'left wing', adds 'shouldn’t say these things anymore'

Saif Ali Khan talked about how he is different from his character Vikram, an encounter specialist, in real life calling himself liberal, easy going.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 09:04 AM IST

Vikram Vedha star Saif Ali Khan calls himself 'left wing', adds 'shouldn’t say these things anymore'
Saif Ali Khan/File photo

Saif Ali Khan is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming action thriller film Vikram Vedha co-starring Hrithik Roshan in which the Omkara actor plays a cop Vikram who is an encounter specialist and Hrithik plays a gangster named Vedha. In a recent interview, Saif talked about how he doesn't agree with his character doing fake encounters calling himself a left-leaning individual with liberal views.

Describing what an 'encounter specialist' is, Saif told Biz Asia, "When the mafia problem was getting so out of control, there was this urban legend that we won’t show whether the ‘criminal’ was shot genuinely trying to escape, or executed, and later on, they do the paperwork to show that he was trying to escape and we had to shoot him. That’s called an ‘encounter’, a ‘fake encounter’. It’s kind of a horrific judicial… I’m sure it’s completely illegal. But it’s cinematically quite disturbing as well, and that’s kind of what my character does. But he’s convinced he’s a good guy, because (he thinks) it’s required."

Explaining how he is different from his character Vikram in real life, the actor said he is a 'bit left-wing' but quickly added that he doesn't know that if he should say such things anymore. The Hum Tum star stated, "I’m much more… probably a bit left-wing, I suppose… I don’t know, I probably shouldn’t say these things anymore today. But yes, I’m really liberal and easygoing, and I think everyone is entitled to a fair trial before judgement. I’m certainly not for executing suspected criminals, which my character seems to love to do."

READ | Vikram Vedha directors Pushkar-Gayatri talk about box office clash with Ponniyin Selvan | Exclusive

Slated to release on September 30, Vikram Vedha is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name in which R Madhavan played Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi essayed Vedha. It will clash with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus epic period action film Ponniyin Selvan at the box office.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Monkeypox outbreak: Know what WHO meant by ‘sexual partners’ comment, 5 important points
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: 2 terrorists linked with JeM killed in Ahwatoo area, second encounter in Kulgam in two days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.