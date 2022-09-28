Vikram Vedha star Saif Ali Khan calls himself 'left wing', adds 'shouldn’t say these things anymore'

Saif Ali Khan/File photo

Saif Ali Khan is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming action thriller film Vikram Vedha co-starring Hrithik Roshan in which the Omkara actor plays a cop Vikram who is an encounter specialist and Hrithik plays a gangster named Vedha. In a recent interview, Saif talked about how he doesn't agree with his character doing fake encounters calling himself a left-leaning individual with liberal views.

Describing what an 'encounter specialist' is, Saif told Biz Asia, "When the mafia problem was getting so out of control, there was this urban legend that we won’t show whether the ‘criminal’ was shot genuinely trying to escape, or executed, and later on, they do the paperwork to show that he was trying to escape and we had to shoot him. That’s called an ‘encounter’, a ‘fake encounter’. It’s kind of a horrific judicial… I’m sure it’s completely illegal. But it’s cinematically quite disturbing as well, and that’s kind of what my character does. But he’s convinced he’s a good guy, because (he thinks) it’s required."

Explaining how he is different from his character Vikram in real life, the actor said he is a 'bit left-wing' but quickly added that he doesn't know that if he should say such things anymore. The Hum Tum star stated, "I’m much more… probably a bit left-wing, I suppose… I don’t know, I probably shouldn’t say these things anymore today. But yes, I’m really liberal and easygoing, and I think everyone is entitled to a fair trial before judgement. I’m certainly not for executing suspected criminals, which my character seems to love to do."



Slated to release on September 30, Vikram Vedha is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name in which R Madhavan played Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi essayed Vedha. It will clash with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus epic period action film Ponniyin Selvan at the box office.