Vicky Kaushal reveals Shah Rukh Khan apologised to him for this reason on Dunki sets: 'I had to convince him that...'

Vicky Kaushal plays a pivotal role in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Dunki will be Vicky's second release in December after Sam Bahadur.

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will be next guests in the seventh episode of Koffee With Karan 8, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar at 12 am on Thursday, December 7. In the episode, Vicky will share his experience of sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki.

The Sam Bahadur actor revealed that Shah Rukh had to leave urgently for Delhi while he was shooting Dunki with him so for a particular scene, he shot with the Swades actor's body double. Vicky added that when SRK apologised to him for missing the shoot and added that he would be ready to do reshoot the scene.

As per IndianExpress.com, Vicky shared, "He called me and told me that we would have to reshoot and he’d be there. I told him we had done it well, but he insisted that he would come back and shoot it. He even said, ‘I am really sorry I missed that, I couldn’t be there to give just the cues. We’ll do that shot again. I am feeling terrible that I couldn’t be there.' I had to call him and convince him that Raju sir (Rajkumar Hirani) is happy and it went okay and there is no need. That’s him. I met him and I realised how little I am doing at this age. He just gives his 100% in everything. He is just something else."

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. The film will release in cinemas on December 21 and clash at the box office with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar, which arrives a day later on December 22. Dunki is SRK's third release of the year after Pathaan and Jawan, both of which earned more than Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.



