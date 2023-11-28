Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene in Tiger 3, says 'I don’t want...'

Here's what Vicky Kaushal has to say about Katrina Kaif's viral towel fight scene in Tiger 3, one of the most discussed sequences in the action-packed spy thriller.

Released on the occasion of Diwali on November 12, Tiger 3 has been a massive blockbuster earning more than Rs 400 crore worldwide. Apart from Salman Khan's heroics, the spy thriller also has Katrina Kaif doing amazing action sequences and one of her action scenes is among the most talked about sequences in the Maneesh Sharma directorial.

In the viral scene, Katrina's ISI agent Zoya has a hand-to-hand combat with the Hollywood actress Michelle Lee while both of them are seen wrapped in a towel in a Turkish hamam. Now, the actress's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal has finally talked about the 'towel fight scene'. Speaking at the Express Adda, Vicky revealed what he told Katrina while watching the scene at the film's screening.

"So, I had gone for the screening of the film, and we were watching the film. Obviously when the sequence came, in the middle of the sequence, I inclined towards her and said, ‘I don’t want to argue with you from now on. I don’t want you to beat me up wearing a towel.’ I thought it was incredible the way she pulled it off. I told her, ‘You are probably the most amazing action actress Bollywood has.’ So, I am really proud of the hard work she puts in. It is very inspiring to see her", the Uri actor said.

Meanwhile, after Katrina's Tiger 3, Vicky also has his next film lined up for release - Sam Bahadur. The actor essays the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biographical war drama. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is set to ht theatres this Friday on December 1 and will clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.



READ | Javed Akhtar reacts to Zoya Akhtar's decision to cast star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor in The Archies