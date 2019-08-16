Veteran music composer Khayyam in critical condition in the ICU

Headlines

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

Manipur violence case: 'Politicising those events is shameful', Amit Shah slams opposition, appeals for peace

DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘three M’ attack on Centre – Modi, Manipur and Mahila

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

Sexual health: 5 proven tips to prevent getting STDs

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Veteran music composer Khayyam in critical condition in the ICU

Veteran music composer Khayyam, a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan, is in a critical condition due to infection in lungs

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 16, 2019, 12:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran music director-composer Khayyam, who is admired for composing music for films like 'Kabhie Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan,' has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sujay Hospital in Mumbai. The musician, a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan, is in a critical condition due to infection in lungs, as was informed by BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees Union.

Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi, better known as Khayyam, began his career in music from the city of Ludhiana at the tender age of 17. He got his first big break in blockbuster 'Umrao Jaan' through which he made his permanent place in Bollywood. He won the National Award, and also a Filmfare Award, besides a few other tributes for composing music for the flick which stars Rekha, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Khayyam's non-film songs are equally loved by his fans, especially 'Paaon padun tore shyam,' 'Brij mein laut chalo' and 'Ghazab kiya tere vaade pe aitbaar kiya'. He also gave music for late Meena Kumari's album, 'I Write, I Recite' featuring 'nazms' (poems) sung by her.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Boney Kapoor says 'write a letter to Luv Ranjan' on his limited screen time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Haryana violence: SC plea calls for ‘boycott and killing’ of Muslims in Nuh after clashes in Gurugram

Meet mathematician who founded Rs 90000 crore firm, donated Rs 6210 crore, drives cheap car, lives in small house

Meet the man who became a billionaire without founding any business, net worth is Rs 6500 crore

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE