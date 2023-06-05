Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Remember Veerana star Jasmin Dhunna, who vanished after being harassed by Dawood Ibrahim, nobody knows where she is now

Jasmin Dhunna, who rose to fame with her bold and sexy scenes in Veerana, vanished without a trace months after the film's release. She was reportedly being harassed by Dawood Ibrahim.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

Remember Veerana star Jasmin Dhunna, who vanished after being harassed by Dawood Ibrahim, nobody knows where she is now
Jasmin Dhunna in her breakthrough film Veerana

The 1988 Ramsay Brothers film Veerana is often considered a milestone in the horror genre in Hindi cinema. The film, made on a shoestring budget without any stars, was a runaway hit. It transformed its lead actress Jasmin Dhunna, into an overnight star. However, Jasmin’s fame was short-lived as she ‘vanished’ soon after the film’s release. 35 years on, nobody seems to have a conclusive answer about where she is.

Who is Jasmin Dhunna?

Little is known about Jasmine’s early life. She was born in the early 1960s in India an entered the entertainment industry in the late-70s when she was reportedly still a teenager. She made her debut opposite Vinod Khanna in the 1979 film Sarkari Mehmaan. Over the next eight years, she worked in only one more film – Divorce, which released in 1984.

Jasmin Dhunna’s success with Veerana

In 1988, Jasmin starred in Ramsay Brothers’ horror film Veerana, where she played the lead role. The film also starred mainstream actors like Satish Shah, Gulshan Grover, Vijayendra Ghatge, Vijay Arora, and Rajendra Nath. The film earned Rs 3 crore at the box office and was a hit. Jasmin’s bold and sensuous scenes made her an overnight sensation nationwide.

Jasmin Dhunna’s connect with Dawood Ibrahim

However, as per reports, Veerana’s success also earned Jasmin some unwanted attention. As per several unverified reports, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim became obsessed with Jasmin after watching Veerana and began harassing her to become romantically involved with him. Reports said that Jasmin was often stalked by Dawood’s men.

When did Jasmin Dhunna vanish?

Months after Veerana’s release, Jasmin went underground, reportedly to evade Dawood’s advances. There is no record of what she did after 1988 and where she is now. Some reports in the 90s claimed that she married and settled in the US while others say there is no record of her anywhere. Her post-film life has been one of the unsolved mysteries of Bollywood.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video of 10 King Cobra snakes indulging in 'romantic dance' goes viral, watch spine chilling video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.