Remember Veerana star Jasmin Dhunna, who vanished after being harassed by Dawood Ibrahim, nobody knows where she is now

Jasmin Dhunna in her breakthrough film Veerana

The 1988 Ramsay Brothers film Veerana is often considered a milestone in the horror genre in Hindi cinema. The film, made on a shoestring budget without any stars, was a runaway hit. It transformed its lead actress Jasmin Dhunna, into an overnight star. However, Jasmin’s fame was short-lived as she ‘vanished’ soon after the film’s release. 35 years on, nobody seems to have a conclusive answer about where she is.

Who is Jasmin Dhunna?

Little is known about Jasmine’s early life. She was born in the early 1960s in India an entered the entertainment industry in the late-70s when she was reportedly still a teenager. She made her debut opposite Vinod Khanna in the 1979 film Sarkari Mehmaan. Over the next eight years, she worked in only one more film – Divorce, which released in 1984.

Jasmin Dhunna’s success with Veerana

In 1988, Jasmin starred in Ramsay Brothers’ horror film Veerana, where she played the lead role. The film also starred mainstream actors like Satish Shah, Gulshan Grover, Vijayendra Ghatge, Vijay Arora, and Rajendra Nath. The film earned Rs 3 crore at the box office and was a hit. Jasmin’s bold and sensuous scenes made her an overnight sensation nationwide.

Jasmin Dhunna’s connect with Dawood Ibrahim

However, as per reports, Veerana’s success also earned Jasmin some unwanted attention. As per several unverified reports, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim became obsessed with Jasmin after watching Veerana and began harassing her to become romantically involved with him. Reports said that Jasmin was often stalked by Dawood’s men.

When did Jasmin Dhunna vanish?

Months after Veerana’s release, Jasmin went underground, reportedly to evade Dawood’s advances. There is no record of what she did after 1988 and where she is now. Some reports in the 90s claimed that she married and settled in the US while others say there is no record of her anywhere. Her post-film life has been one of the unsolved mysteries of Bollywood.