Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding: Couple to tie the knot at Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's bungalow in Alibaug?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's family and friends are stationed at The Mansion House in Alibaug for their wedding festivities. Natasha touched down at the property on Friday while VD arrived on Saturday. Now, it's being reported that not just The Mansion House but another popular property has also become a part of the wedding festivities of Varun and Natasha. Yes, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's palatial bungalow in Alibaug.

Reports by Weddingsutra suggest that soon-to-be-married couple Varun and Natasha will be tying the knot at SRK's bungalow in Alibaug. The ceremonies will take place at both the properties while a few guests are stationed at SRK's abode which is within the vicinity of The Mansion House.

Varun has worked with Shah Rukh in Rohit Shetty's directorial Dilwale released in 2015. It is also being reported that SRK is set to make an appearance as a guest at the wedding which is taking place on Sunday evening.

After tying the knot, the newlyweds Varun and Natasha will reportedly return from January 26, 2021. Soon after that, the website reported that the couple will be heading to Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul, Turkey for their honeymoon.

Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts and have been dating each other before the actor made his movie debut with Student of the Year in 2012.

The actor initially shy about his personal life opened up about her during his appearance on Koffee With Karan hosted by Karan Johar.