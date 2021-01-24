Groom-to-be Varun Dhawan's car meets with an accident on his way to wedding venue in Alibaug: Reports

On Saturday, the paparazzi clicked Varun Dhawan at his wedding venue in Alibaug. It was reported that before touching down at his wedding festivities the actor enjoyed a bachelor party with his buddies at a nearby location. Now as per the latest reports, Varun's car met with an accident as he was heading to Alibaug.

As per reports in The Times of India, it was just a minor accident with no injuries suffered by the people in the car. Moreover, it is also reported that no damage has been done to the car too.

This did not stop people from having fun to the fullest at the wedding festivities. Varun posed for the shutterbugs present there on his arrival and even thanked the paps for their congratulatory messages. The actor also shared a photo of chilling at a pool view and enjoying his last few hours as a bachelor before tying the knot with his ladylove Natasha Dalal.

Recently, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, when Varun's uncle and veteran actor Anil Dhawan was asked about the wedding, he said, "We are very excited. This is the last marriage in our family from Varun’s generation. Rohit (Dhawan, Varun’s elder brother) got married, my children got married and my elder brother's kids are also married. Toh yeh complete circle ho jayega (this will be a complete circle). We are just doing the rituals among our families and not doing any bing bang."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has been shooting for Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo.