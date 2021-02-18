Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi breaks silence on his marriage with actress Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi, Sunaina Rekhi

Actress Dia Mirza on Monday tied the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi. In photographs and videos that went viral on social media, Dia looked gorgeous in a red zari work Raw Mango saree, with red dupatta and traditional wedding jewellery. The actress tied her hair in a bun covered with gajra. Groom Vaibhav was seen in a white kurta churidar, white jacket and golden dupatta sourced by the atelier of designer Raghavendra Rathore.

The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance. Industry colleagues like Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani and Gautam Gupta were clicked at the wedding.

This was both Dia and Vaibhav's second marriage.

cre_Trending

The actress was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019 while Vaibhav was married to wellness expert Sunaina Rekhi.

Now, Vaibhav's ex-wife has opened up about the former's wedding with Bollywood actress Dia.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sunaina Rekhi posted a video in which she was heard saying, "I am Sunaina Rekhi, you may have heard the name; definitely now because it is all over the news."

She started, "Yes, my ex-husband has gotten married to Dia (Mirza). I have been getting a lot of DMs and WhatsApps to ask if I am okay if everything is okay, if I and Samaira are fine. First, I want to say thank you for feeling like I am your own, and for your concerns. And it's a really nice extension for her. We don't have any family in Bombay and it's nice she has more family. It is always nice to create more extension in your lives."

She continued, "It is so important for a child to see love in their lives, and if Samaira couldn't see that kind of love between her father and her mother when she was a young girl, at least she sees love now and she carries that beauty and energy in her future which is so lovely. To be able to see the love in a marriage. I think that's very special and I'm very happy for Samaira, her dad and Dia."

While not much is known about Sunaina and Vaibhav's marital life, Dia separated from first husband Sahil in 2019 and the had two had made the announcement via a press statement.