Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

VADH: Sanjay Mishra says 'humne hatya nahi vadh kiya hai' in new teaser of film starring Neena Gupta

VADH starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles will release in cinemas on 9th December 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

VADH: Sanjay Mishra says 'humne hatya nahi vadh kiya hai' in new teaser of film starring Neena Gupta
Credit: Luv Films/Instagram

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta are all set for the release of their upcoming film VADH. On Tuesday, the makers of the film dropped the dialogue promo of the Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer.

As the film is dragging toward its release date, the excitement of the audience is constantly on the rise, amid that, the new dialogue promo has come to stimulate the excitement level of the audience. The dialogue promo of VADH opened more chapters about the mysteries that are going around in the film. While Neena Gupta was seen hinting to the police about the evidence, it raised the doubt of cops on them. Amid the rising panic, Sanjay Mishra was seen killing his wife. Now, it would be interesting to see how all these going to turn around in the film. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

For the unversed, the highly anticipated crime thriller VADH brings actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in one frame for the first time. The Badhaai ho` actor revealed the main reason behind doing this film. The trailer of the film was recently released and it has kept us immersed throughout. The film has garnered a positive response. Not many people are aware that Vadh's star cast Sanjay Mishra and Neena have gone to the same school.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luv Films (@luv_films)

On Saturday, Neena took to Instagram and dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the film. In the video, Neena and Sanjay were seen sharing anecdotes from their early times and from the days of their shoot.

Talking about the same, Neena said "The main reason why I wanted to do Vadh was to work with Sanjay Mishra. While talking about chemistry, she added, "If your co-actor is good, chemistry comes itself".Sanjay Mishra added " We both are from the same institute which is NSD. Neena Ji is my senior. When I saw Neena Gupta for the first time during an occasion, I fell in the bushes as I stared at her. She has played the role of my wife and I couldn't ever call her Tum, I only called her Aap".The plot of Vadh centres on the harrowing journey of parents who are turning older and the struggles they experience when their son abandons them. While we have seen Sanjay Mishra play multiple roles in his career, this is for the first time we will see him go all menace. 

Read|Uunchai star Neena Gupta reacts to 'regressive' content on television, says 'desh mein auraton ka...' | Exclusive

VADH is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. The film will release in cinemas on 9th December 2022! (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.