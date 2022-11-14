Uunchai box office collection day 3: Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani starrer shows growth, collects Rs 10.16 crore

File photo

The movie Uunchai, which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya, did well on its second day in theatres after a good first. On day three, it did even better. The movie has apparently made Rs 10.16 crore, according to trade analysts.

Taking to Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Uunchai touches uunchai on Day 3… Glowing word of mouth has come into play… Fantastic trending on limited screens/tight showcasing… Double digit weekend indicates the power of content… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr. Total: ₹ 10.16 cr. #India biz.”

Check out the tweet here:

#Uunchai touches uunchai on Day 3… Glowing word of mouth has come into play… Fantastic trending on limited screens/tight showcasing… Double digit weekend indicates the power of content… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr. Total: ₹ 10.16 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Qfsz1kTo0G — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2022

About day 2 collections, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Uunchai is displaying strong legs at the #BO… Remarkable growth [+101.10%] on Day 2… Super-strong word of mouth is converting into packed shows… Fantastic Day 3 + double digit weekend on the cards… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr. Total: ₹ 5.45 cr. #India biz.”

In another tweet he wrote, “#Uunchai records second biggest *Day 2* growth after #TheKashmirFiles… NOTE: Day 2 growth in %… #TheKashmirFiles: 139.44% #Uunchai: 101.10%. EXTRAORDINARY TRENDING. #India biz.”

#Uunchai is displaying strong legs at the #BO… Remarkable growth [+101.10%] on Day 2… Super-strong word of mouth is converting into packed shows… Fantastic Day 3 + double digit weekend on the cards… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr. Total: ₹ 5.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/EVixVopNG9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2022

Boman Irani, who is enjoying the response to his recently-released movie Uunchai, had initially declined the offer to star in the film. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra.

"I had to decline the role when Sooraj Ji first approached me due to personal issues and work obligations. Then, one fine day, I received a call from Anupam Kher. Before I could say hello, he began ranting at me. Anupam just heard the script read by Sooraj sir and was so moved by it that he was curious to find out who all were in it. He made the call as soon as he heard that I had rejected the movie," Boman said.

Also read: Uunchai: Boman Irani reveals he initially declined Sooraj Barjatya's film co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher

Released on November 11, the film saw Amitabh, Boman, and Anupam fulfilling their friend Danny's last wish to summit Mount Everest as an ode to true friendship and courage. Unnchai clashed with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda and Rocket Gang at the box office.