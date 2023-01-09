Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for wearing torn stockings, netizens say 'ye log bhi socks fatne k baad change...'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Sunday, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the airport in a pink dress, teamed up with black stockings. However, what caught everyone's attention was her ‘ripped’ stockings. As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens started trolling the actress.

One of the trolls wrote, “Yelog bhi socks fatne k baad change nhi krte h kya… “ The second one said, “Fatt kese gaye inke stocking.” The third person commented, “Stockings ripped as much as her Bollywood career. "Pant" intended !!” The fourth person wrote, “She’s got a run in her stockings and this lady was crowned Miss Diva Universe Oh mannnnnnn.” The fifth person wrote, “Stockings fatt gyi, maybe it's her favourite isliye nhi fek rhi hogi.”

The sixth one said, “Why would one wear torn stocking at the airport.” Another said, “

Bhen stockings to nayi kharid lo...itni bhi garib nahi ho ..meesho se manga lo...phati to mat pheno...ya y bhi koi style statement hai.”

Meanwhile, there were people who supported the actress, one of them wrote, “Comments are so stupid it’s unreal. Clearly y’all have never worn 10 denier tights before which rip pretty easily. Clearly they ripped in the car after she left home and she didn’t have a spare pair with her. Where’s she gonna magic another pair from?” The second person commented, “All those commenting on her ripped stockings…jaise ki khud kbhi aisi stockings or socks chupa k na pehni ho??” The third person mentioned, “If ripped jeans can be a thing, why not ripped stockings?? It’s interesting to see the fashion police jump out from no where..”

On January 5, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of the same hospital where Pant has been shifted to. The actress, who has been in news since her social media feud with the Indian batsman in August last year, has often been criticised for 'stalking' Pant.

And this time is no different as the netizens on the micro-blogging platform Twitter are calling her 'attention seeker'. Her Instagram Story has been shared by a Twitter account called Out of Context Cricket. One Twitter user wrote, "She is definitely a psycho or just a cheap attention seeker!", while another replied, "All she care about is more and more interaction and impressions on her social media account."

