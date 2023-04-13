U-Turn trailer: Alaya F is a journalist accused of murder in supernatural thriller, fans ask 'why another remake'

U-Turn stars Alaya F and Priyanshu Painyuli

The trailer for the upcoming thriller U-Turn, starring Alaya F, was released by the maker on Thursday afternoon. The film, based on the 2016 Kannada supernatural thriller U Turn, is the sixth remake of the original, all in different languages. The trailer was appreciated by fans, who said it looked intriguing and had some special praise for Alaya.

The trailer opens with a mysterious death. The police arrive and say that although it does look like a suicide, they can’t be sure about it. Clues lead them to a young journalist Radhika (Alaya), who immediately becomes their prime suspect. But Radhika says she has been investigating a story on an illegal U-turn on a flyover that has caused many accidents and that story is her only connection to the case. As bodies continue to pile up, Radhika must prove her innocence to the cops, who refuse to listen to her.

Reacting to the intense trailer, a fan wrote, “Having seen the original, looks intriguing.” Some praised Alaya’s screen presence in the trailer. “After giving amazing performance in freddy alaya f gets her first solo lead film this looks interesting,” read one comment. However, many viewers were sceptical of the film given that it is a remake. Many comments even questioned the makers on the logic to make the film. One wrote, “Why this time also remake?” Another wrote, “Bollywood mein remake khatam hone ka name he nahi lee rahe hain (There is no end to remakes in Bollywood).”

The original U Turn starred Shraddha Singh and was released to critical acclaim in 2016. It has since been remade in Malayalam as Careful, in Sinhala and Filippino as U Turn, and in Bengali as Flyover. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual remake in 2018, which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is perhaps best known across India.

Directed by Arif Khan, the Hindi adaptation also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Rajesh Sharma, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Aashim Gulati. A Balaji Telefilms production, U-turn will release on Zee5 on April 28.