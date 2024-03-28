Twitter
Two superstars, both died mysterious deaths, fates were linked, were called each other's replacements, deaths caused...

Two Bollywood superstars had their fates linked in both life and death, with even their mysterious deaths quite similar

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 01:15 PM IST

Two Bollywood superstars whose fates were linked in life and death
In the 1990s, Sridevi was the reigning queen of cinema in India. The stars before her – Rekha, Hema Malini, and Jayaprada – were no longer the forces they used to be. And apart from Madhuri Dixit, others from the next generation hadn’t quite risen to fame the way they would. Then, a 16-year-old rose to challenge her and began to be called the ‘new Sridevi’ in just a year. It was a cruel twist of fate how their fates were intertwined, in life but also in death.

Two superstars who had mysterious deaths

Divya Bharti was the actress who was called by many the new Sridevi because of their physical resemblance and also her mannerisms. However, Divya’s stardom was short-lived. She died in 1993 at the age of 18 after falling from her 5th floor balcony. The death was initially deemed mysterious but the actress’ family denied any wrongdoings and it was ruled an accident.

Sridevi, on the other hand, went on to do many more films, and even made two successful comebacks over the next 25 years. In 2018, Sridevi’s career and life were cut short when she also died in a freak accident by drowning in a hotel room bathtub. She was 54. Both deaths were similar in the sense that they were freak accidents and gave rise to several wild conspiracy theories.


Sridevi and Divya Bharti

How Divya and Sridevi’s fates were linked

 

When Divya broke through the film scene in 1990, she was considered for several films that were first offered to Sridevi but came to her after the superstar passed them on. Many of these films worked at the box office too and Divya was regarded as Sridevi’s successor. In a cruel twist of fate, it was Sridevi who replaced Divya in Laadla, one of the films that was left incomplete after her death. The film was a huge success and Sridevi was praised for her performance too. The coincidences don’t stop here. Both actresses were married to film producers at the time of their death – Sridevi to Boney Kapoor and Divya to Sajid Nadiadwala.

