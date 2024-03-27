This film starring Sridevi was huge flop at box office in 1996, actress never worked with this superstar again

Despite having so many actors and two big superstars like Sridevi and Shah Rukh Khan, 'Army' proved to be a flop. The audience did not give a good response to this film.

Sridevi, known as the lady superstar of Bollywood, was that actress of the industry for whom the filmmakers used to stand in line to cast their films. Although, in the year 1996, she was seen in a film in which another superstar opposite her was in the lead role, the film proved to be a huge flop.

Today, we will talk about one film by Sridevi that was released in 1996. The film's name was 'Army'. Shah Rukh Khan was seen in an extended cameo role. This was the first film that Shah Rukh Khan and Sridevi starred in together. But, the audience rejected Sridevi and Shah Rukh Khan's pair and the two never worked in a film together.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Sridevi, Ravi Kishan, Sudesh Berry, Monish Bahl, and Ronit Roy were also seen in this film. Casting Sridevi and Shah Rukh Khan in this film was not an easy task because Sridevi looked older than Shah Rukh Khan in the film. In such a situation, the makers added a mustache to Shah Rukh to make him look age-appropriate.

Despite having so many actors and two big superstars like Sridevi and Shah Rukh Khan, 'Army' proved to be a flop. The audience did not give a good response to this film.

'Army', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sridevi, made for Rs 4 crore and earned just Rs 11.3 crore at the box office.

READ | India's biggest flop film, had 6 superstars, took 5 years to complete, made for Rs 30 crores, earned just Rs..