India's biggest flop film, had 6 superstars, took 5 years to complete, made for Rs 30 crores, earned just Rs..

'The Burning Train' took 5 years to complete shooting. The film was shot for 130 days with 5 cameras. Not only this, silver foil suits were brought for the main cast.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 11:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Having a big star cast in the film, full of superstars, is not a guarantee of its success. Many times makers cast multiple stars in a film but it still turns out to be a disaster. Something similar happened in 1980 when 'The Burning Train' was released. The film was produced by BR Chopra and directed by Ravi Chopra and starred superstars like Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, Vinod Mehra, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Danny Denzongpa, Navin Nischol, and Simi Garewal.

Even after having such big superstars, the film was a huge flop at the box office. The makers spent a lot of money on the film. To shoot a scene of this film, a train was also set on fire.  

A major sequence of the film was shot at Film City in Mumbai where the train set was made. Whereas in the original Rajdhani Express, the shoot used to take place at the railway stations of Panvel and Baroda, that too in the night shift between 7 pm and 4 am. This film also had to be shot in Delhi because the Rajdhani Express had to be shown leaving the Delhi station. It became very difficult to shoot this scene because around 1000 people had gathered to watch it. At the same time, 400 junior artists were also put on call for work for this film. Because of this, the budget of the film became very high.

'The Burning Train' took 5 years to complete shooting. The film was shot for 130 days with 5 cameras. Not only this, silver foil suits were brought for the main cast. With all this, the film became 4 hours long. Then to reduce it, many songs and scenes had to be removed. Talking about the budget of the film, according to reports, this film was made with a budget of Rs 25-30 crores. However, it was able to collect only Rs 6 crore at the box office. It would not be wrong to say that 'The Burning Train' remains one of India's biggest flop films.

