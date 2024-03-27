Meet actor who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman, Ajay Devgn, gave 15 flop films, his sister is..

Many actors in the film industry belong to a family of successful stars but still take years to establish themselves as actors. Today, we will tell you about an actor who belongs to the film world and has given many superhit films, playing memorable roles. However, this actor, after a series of flop films was forced to take a break, reevaluate his career, and make a comeback that is now etched in audiences' hearts.

The actor we are talking about today is Emraan Hashmi whose father, Syed Anwar Hashmi, a businessman, also acted in the mystery film 'Baharon Ki Manzil' (1968). Many are unaware that Emraan Hashmi is related to the Bhatt family. Producers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt are his uncles. He is the cousin of Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Rahul Bhatt. Director Mohit Suri, with whom he has collaborated in several films, is also his cousin.

Emraan Hashmi made his debut in Bollywood as an assistant director with 'Raaz'. He made his acting debut in 2003 with Vikram Bhatt's 'Footpath' (2003) alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Bipasha Basu. The film was a flop at the box office. Emraan Hashmi's breakthrough then came with Anurag Basu's film 'Murder' co-starring Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel. The film was a super hit at the box office and established Emraan Hashmi as a successful film actor.

After 'Murder', Emraan Hashmi became a superstar and went on to star in several superhit films including 'Gangster', 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai', 'Murder 2', 'The Dirty Picture', and 'Jannat', among others. However, there came a time when Emraan Hashmi distanced himself from films. There came a time in his life when 15 of his films were mega-flops at the box office. However, Emraan Hashmi saw this setback as a challenge and made a comeback after a much-needed break.

Emraan Hashmi had a career resurgence when he starred as Aatish Rehman, the villain in Maneesh Sharma's 'Tiger 3', co-starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

'Tiger 3' became a major commercial success at the box office, grossing Rs 466.63 crore worldwide, the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.

Now, Emraan Hashmi will be seen making his debut in Telugu cinema with Sujeeth's 'They Call Him OG', co-starring Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

