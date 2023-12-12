Triptii Dimri was 'really nervous' in viral video of her staring at Ranbir Kapoor at Animal screening: 'My dad...'

Here's what Triptii Dimri has to say about viral video of her staring at Ranbir Kapoor at Animal screening. The actress' popularity has grown exponentially after the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film.

Triptii Dimri has been dubbed the new 'national crush' after audiences have been going gaga over her small role Zoya in the latest blockbuster Animal. Her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the protagonist Rannvijay in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, have spread like a wildfire on the internet.

As Triptii's popularity has grown exponentially since Animal's release, a video went viral from the film's screening in which the eagle-eyed netizens caught the Laila Majnu actress staring at the Tamasha actor. Now, in a recent interview, Triptii was asked about the viral moment and she revealed that she was extremely nervous that time and her father had also asked her about the same.

Speaking on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, the actress said, "Hum log screening pe the and, puri cast ki pictures shoot karni thi unko (We were at the screening. They wanted to shoot the whole cast). They wanted the whole cast of Animal together. And people were talking. And, he (Ranbir Kapoor) was right in front of me talking to somebody. So, if someone’s talking to someone in front of me, obviously, you will look at that person."

She further shared that her father also called her after watching that clip. "I was very nervous. If you will notice, I was just rubbing my hands. My dad, in fact, called me after watching the whole footage. And he was like, ‘Were you nervous?’. I said, ‘Haan. How did you know?’ He was like, ‘You were rubbing your hands. I know, you rub your hands when you are nervous.' So, I was really nervous that day, because first time after five years, my film was coming in theatres", she concluded.

visual representation of why tripti signed a small role in animal pic.twitter.com/YNEabAKj6K — no context ranbir (@nocontextranbir) December 6, 2023

Before Animal, Triptii's last theatrical release was Laila Majnu in 2018. In between, she led two Netflix films - Bulbbul and Qala in 2020 and 2022. She will be seen next in the romantic drama tentatively titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal and the romantic comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao next year.



