'Top 10 or 15 A-listers are pretty much addicted to cocaine': Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Yuvraj S Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, actor, and producer Yuvraj S Singh has said not only does the drug culture prevail in Bollywood, but it is also a way to move around in the industry. He claimed that most A-list actors are addicted to cocaine.

"There`s been a lot of drugs happening for a long time, maybe since the 1970s. At that time things were different. There wasn't so much exposure or social media. Now, it is getting exposed. Many people in the industry take cocaine. There are many actors and filmmakers who on drugs and are roaming around, and that is why this madness is happening," Yuvraj told IANS.

Further speaking about drugs that are popular in the film industry, the Beiimaan Love actor said, "Weed is like a cigarette. From cameraperson to technicians, people on the set normally take weed. Bollywood parties are mostly about cocaine. Cocaine is the main drug of Bollywood. Then there is MDMA, also called ecstasy, LSD, which is also called acid. There is also ketamine, which is a horse tranquiliser. They are doing these things and these are very hard drugs. They are under their influence for almost 15 to 20 hours. Cocaine is also a very hard drug, and I would say that five to eight actors of the industry need to get off it, nahi toh marr jayenge yeh log (they will end up dying)."

Asked if he can reveal the names, the actor said, "Most of them do it. I have literally seen everyone do it. Over the years, I have realised that these people move around in a circle, and they operate in that circle and work with each other. In fact, one of the videos also went viral -- that was a drug party," he added, with a seeming reference to the video from Karan Johar's house party last year.

The video in question featured Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor. Yuvraj asserted, "So, the drug culture is very prevalent in the industry. You can say that the top 10 or 15 A-listers are pretty much addicted to cocaine."