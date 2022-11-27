Tiger 3: Salman Khan to reunite with Love co-star Revathy after 32 years

Photo credit: Pinterest

Currently, Bigg Boss 16 is keeping superstar Salman Khan busy. The actor was last seen welcoming Kajol and Revathy to the Weekend Ka Vaar set. They were spotted promoting Salaam Venky, their upcoming movie. Revathy is the film's director, and Vishal Jethwa plays a significant part. When Salman and Revathy reunited on the show, their fans were quite happy.

In the 1991 love drama Love, Salman and Revathy were prominent characters. It was among the most cherished movies. Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya, one of their songs, continues to be a favourite. After 32 years, they are now prepared to collaborate.

According to Pinkvilla, the pair announced their appearance in Tiger 3 together during Bigg Boss 16. She still hasn't revealed all the specifics of her role. Katrina Kaif also appears in the Maneesh Sharma-directed movie. Emraan Hashmi will reportedly play a significant role in the third installment, while Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance.

Ealier, Peeping Moon reported that Ridhi will also be seen in SRK's actioner. The portal quoted a source that stated, "Ridhi Dogra shot for Jawan during the Mumbai and Chennai schedules. She is a talented artist and has done commendable work in this film. Ridhi is a huge SRK fan, and working in Jawan has been a ‘dream come true’ moment for her. She had a blast shooting for this film and cannot wait for the world to see it."

While details of her character are under strict wraps, it is confirmed that she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer." TIger 3 will hit cinemas on Diwali 2023.