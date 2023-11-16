Headlines

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film joins Gadar 2 as 3rd-fastest to Rs 150 crore, fails to beat Jawan

As expected, the box office collection of Tiger 3 was affected because of the India vs New Zealand semi-final World Cup match.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 06:25 AM IST

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 has been enjoying a monstrous run at the box office, ever since its release. However, on the fourth day of the release, Salman, Katrina's film was affected due to the semi-final World Cup match between India vs New Zealand. 

The early estimates for Tuesday's domestic collection are here, and the movie has earned half of Monday's collection. As per the trade analysis portal Sacnilk, Tiger 3 earned Rs 20.1 crore on Wednesday. Whereas on Tuesday, the film collected Rs 44 crores. Till now, the four-day total of Tiger 3's domestic collection stands at Rs 167.60 crores. Released on Sunday, November 12, Tiger 3 earned Rs 44.50 crores on Sunday. On Monday, the film collected Rs 59 crores. On Tuesday, Tiger 3 earned Rs 44 crore, and it collected Rs 20 crore on Wednesday. 

Speaking about comparison, Tiger 3 has joined Gadar 2 to become the third-fastest movie to collect Rs 150 crores. Sunny Deol's blockbuster sequel collected Rs 173 crores in four days. However, Salman failed to beat Shah Rukh Khan's box office hauls. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in three days and minted 161 crore in the first weekend. On the other side, SRK's Jawan collected Rs 180.45 crores in the first three days. 

On the occasion of Children's Day, Salman Khan hosted a special screening of Tiger 3 for kids in Juhu. Salman was welcomed by a packed auditorium of kids and their parents. With the beats of Bhangra dhol, Salman entered the cinema hall and looked delighted to meet the bunch of munchkins. Salman wore a grey tee, and he was seen interacting with kids.  Salman was also being playful with the kids and was enjoying their love and admiration. Before leaving the hall, Salman made sure to click selfies with his bunch of adorable fans. 

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The film is third in the Tiger franchise and fifth in the YRF spy universe. The spy film also has Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed cameo which is being loved by the audience. 

