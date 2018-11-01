Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan's nose-pin inspired from a Sindhi childhood friend

Aamir Khan has time and again surprised the audience with his attention to detail.Taking inspiration from his school friend who relocated from Sindh, Aamir decided to add a personal touch to his 'thug' look.

Aamir's friend would sport a distinctive nose pin that fascinated the actor in his school days. When the actor was to play a thug and required to don a nose pin, he decided to take inspiration from his school friend.

Aamir approached his school friend for the nose pin, however, he neither had the pin nor its picture. Solely relying on his memory, Aamir designed his own nose pin for 'Thugs of Hindostan', which turned out to be an exact replica of his friend's nose pin.

A source close to the actor shared, "Aamir Sir has an eye for minute details. Not only does he have a vision for his characters, but he also takes every bit of efforts to get the finer details right. It is a lesser known fact, but he observes his near and dear ones very closely and often draws inspiration from them for his onscreen characters. To play a Thug, he imprinted the design of the nose pin his school friend wore decades ago."

It is a known fact that Aamir leaves no stone unturned to ace any character that he chooses. Earlier the actor borrowed Soorma from his mother to compliment his Thug look.

Khan has got the masses excited with an avatar which is poles apart from his look in Dangal. The actor, who dons a very distinctive character in his upcoming film, left no stone unturned to add intricate details to his look.