This superstar was serving alcohol at Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima's wedding, Rishi Kapoor threw him out when...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, UP: Know candidates list, voting date, present MP and more

Karan Johar takes sarcastic jibe at stars getting fillers and botox: 'Exterior badal bhi jaaye, fitrat nahi badalti'

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Will there be ban on petrol and diesel vehicles? Here's what Nitin Gadkari said

Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: Bombay High Court issues directive on coercive action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar takes sarcastic jibe at stars getting fillers and botox: 'Exterior badal bhi jaaye, fitrat nahi badalti'

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: Bombay High Court issues directive on coercive action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Avoid these heart-unfriendly foods

9 Indian actors who left their successful careers in television for Bollywood 

What will Delhi CM Kejriwal do in jail?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Karan Johar takes sarcastic jibe at stars getting fillers and botox: 'Exterior badal bhi jaaye, fitrat nahi badalti'

Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: Bombay High Court issues directive on coercive action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Bhumi Pednekar says she hates ‘annoying’ term ‘female-led projects’ from her gut: 'Gender doesn’t define...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This superstar was serving alcohol at Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima's wedding, Rishi Kapoor threw him out when...

This Bollywood superstar served alcohol to the guests at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 03:44 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
superstar who turned bartender at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently Neetu Kapoor along with her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor graced Kapil Sharma's new comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the episode, the veteran actress recalled a unique anecdote about a Bollywood superstar playing bartender at her wedding. 

She further recalled how Rishi Kapoor dismissed that superstar from distributing alcohol in the wedding and the anecdote will leave you in splits. The superstar who became the in-charge of distributing alcohol at the wedding was none other than Salman Khan. 

Kapil Sharma recently revealed the BTS videos from the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show which featured Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. In one of the clips, Riddhima talked about admiration for individuals in the film industry and while she was talking about her parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, her brother Ranbir Kapoor revealed her admiration for Salman Khan. He revealed how she had posters of Salman Khan in her room. 

When Kapil Sharma further inquired if Salman Khan would take the role of a bartender at her wedding with Bharat Sahani, Riddhima agreed to it, and to this, Neetu Kapoor recited an interesting anecdote and said, "Salman said I will be the bartender. I said theek hai. Salman Khan serving liquor to everybody. So he went." 

She further recalled how Rishi Kapoor asked Salman Khan to drop the duty of distributing alcohol and said, "Then the waiters came and told us that the liquor is getting over. Rishi ji was like, ‘I got so much. How is it over?’ Then we saw that the guests were throwing their liquor and asking Salman to pour more. Everybody wanted to ask for a drink because it was Salman Khan behind the bar. Then Rishi ji went and told Salman, ‘Yaar tu nikal vaha se (Come out from there)." 

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has Brahmastra: Part 2 & 3, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and Animal Park in the pipeline.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who lost parents at 5, cracked UPSC without coaching, became IPS officer, married to an IAS, her rank was...

Alaya F talks about her ‘privileged’ struggle amid nepotism debate in Bollywood: ‘No one gave me a movie…’

Bhumi Pednekar says she hates ‘annoying’ term ‘female-led projects’ from her gut: 'Gender doesn’t define...'

Meet star kid, Hrithik Roshan’s lookalike, who gave zero hits in 22 years, quit acting, one show changed his life

Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement