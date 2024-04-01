This superstar was serving alcohol at Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima's wedding, Rishi Kapoor threw him out when...

Recently Neetu Kapoor along with her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor graced Kapil Sharma's new comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the episode, the veteran actress recalled a unique anecdote about a Bollywood superstar playing bartender at her wedding.

She further recalled how Rishi Kapoor dismissed that superstar from distributing alcohol in the wedding and the anecdote will leave you in splits. The superstar who became the in-charge of distributing alcohol at the wedding was none other than Salman Khan.

Kapil Sharma recently revealed the BTS videos from the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show which featured Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. In one of the clips, Riddhima talked about admiration for individuals in the film industry and while she was talking about her parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, her brother Ranbir Kapoor revealed her admiration for Salman Khan. He revealed how she had posters of Salman Khan in her room.

When Kapil Sharma further inquired if Salman Khan would take the role of a bartender at her wedding with Bharat Sahani, Riddhima agreed to it, and to this, Neetu Kapoor recited an interesting anecdote and said, "Salman said I will be the bartender. I said theek hai. Salman Khan serving liquor to everybody. So he went."

She further recalled how Rishi Kapoor asked Salman Khan to drop the duty of distributing alcohol and said, "Then the waiters came and told us that the liquor is getting over. Rishi ji was like, ‘I got so much. How is it over?’ Then we saw that the guests were throwing their liquor and asking Salman to pour more. Everybody wanted to ask for a drink because it was Salman Khan behind the bar. Then Rishi ji went and told Salman, ‘Yaar tu nikal vaha se (Come out from there)."

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has Brahmastra: Part 2 & 3, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and Animal Park in the pipeline.