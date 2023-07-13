This superstar has not won a single Filmfare Award for Best Actress, after 7 nominations, best friend of a superstar

Tabu had earned Filmfare Best Actress nomination for Maachis (1996), Virasat (1998), Hu Tu Tu (2000), Astitva (2001), Chandni Bar (2002), Andhadhun (2019) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2023).

Filmfare Awards were launched in 1953 and it would not be wrong to say that it is regarded by many as the biggest movie awards in India. Over the years, many big Bollywood stars have won the prestigious award. For the record, actors Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan are have won 8 Filmfare Awards for Best Actor each and are tied at the top spot. But there are some actors and actresses who are superstars but have failed to win Filmfare Awards in their career. One such actress is Tabu, who has not won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress despite seven nominations. Infact, Tabu holds the record of maximum Filmfare Best Actress nominations without ever winning.

Tabu had earned Filmfare Best Actress nomination for Maachis (1996), Virasat (1998), Hu Tu Tu (2000), Astitva (2001), Chandni Bar (2002), Andhadhun (2019) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2023). It is to be noted that Tabu has won Filmfare Best Actress (Critics) award five times. She has won the award for Virasat (1998), Hu Tu Tu (2000), Astitva (2001), Cheeni Kum (2008) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2023).

According to renowned filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, Indian cinema has not seen any better actress than Tabu in the last 20 years. Dhulia may not be completely true in his assessment but there is no denying the fact that Tabu is one of the finest talents we have. Tabu has acted in several memorable films in her illustrious career.

Some of her best films are are Chandni Bar, Virasat, Vijaypath, Maachis, Astitva, Maqbool, Haider, The Namesake, Drishyam, Andhadhun, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and many more. Tabu is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and she enjoys very good relations with superstars like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan etc. Tabu and Ajay Devgn are best friends and they know each other from their college days.