This veteran superstar refused to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Prakash Mehra's hit for...

The popular late filmmaker and actor, who was known as the style icon of Hindi cinema, rejected Amitabh Bacchhan's hit film. Read on to know the reason.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 09:33 PM IST

Edited by

Bollywood's evergreen superstar, who's also known as Star of the Millennium, Amitabh Bachchan has been the favourite of many actors. Many artistes across generations have been vocal about the love and admiration they have for Big B. Every actor wishes to collaborate with Mr Bachchan. However, there was an actor who refused to share screen space with him. He rejected the opportunity of co-starring with Amitabh Bachchan and said no to one of the most successful directors of the 70s and 80s. 

The actor who refused to share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan was...

Feroz Khan. Yes, as per the media report, the style icon of Bollywood, the superstar actor-filmmaker was approached to cast with Amitabh Bachchan in Prakash Mehra's Hera Pheri (1978). As News18 reported, Feroz Khan was approached to co-star in the comedy-drama with Amitabh. However, the actor said no to the film. 

Feroz Khan refused Hera Pheri because...

Reportedly, when Feroz was approached for the film, he got to know that the shooting schedule included Sundays. Feroz Khan had a rule of dedicating his week off to himself and his family. So, Feroz Khan rejected for working Sundays. After Feroz Khan refused Hera Pheri, Amitabh was given Feroz Khan's role and his original role was offered to Vinod Khanna. 

About Feroz Khan

Born as Zulfiqar Ali Shah Khan, Feroz Khan was a successful actor, director, producer, and film editor. Feroz was known for his roles in films such as Arzoo (1965), Aurat (1967), Safar (1970), Mela (1971), Upaasna (1971), Apradh (1972), Khotte Sikkay (1974), Kala Sona (1975) Welcome (2007). He went on to star, direct and produced blockbusters such as Dharmatma (1975), Qurbani (1980), and Janbaaz (1986). Feroz Khan was called the Clint Eastwood of the East. Feroz Khan passed away on April 27, 2009, after battling lung cancer. His final screen appearance was Welcome (2007).

