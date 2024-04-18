This Rs 14 crore film with no villains was director’s first, last superhit, actress became top debutant, earned…

This small-budget film surpassed Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan to have the highest opening day collection for an Indian film in China and was only second to Secret Superstar.

Many low-budget films like Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree, and Bheja Fry among others broke several box office records and emerged as a success at the box office. Another film that is an addition to the list is a film that had no villains or action sequences and still managed to create a mark.

In fact, the film we are talking about had a debutant, who became a star in Bollywood after the film. The film not only gave an important message but also entertained the audience. It is none other than the 2017 comedy-drama film Hindi Medium.

Starring Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Neha Dhupia, Amrita Singh, and Saba Qamar among others in key roles, Hindi Medium is a comedy-drama helmed by Saket Chaudhary, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Maddock Films and T-Series. The film revolves around the story of a couple's struggle to get their daughter admitted to a prestigious English-medium school in order to rise in society.

Though Amrita Singh was seen in a grey character in the film, the comedy-drama didn't have any action scenes or villains and still managed to become a superhit. Made in a small budget of Rs 14 crore, the film earned Rs 334.06 worldwide, thus making a profit of Rs 320 crore. Not only this, the film also marked the debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar who emerged to be the top debutant in 2017 and received immense love from the audience and critics.

The film was helmed by Saket Choudhary, who started his journey as assistant director on the Bollywood film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and then went on to make movies like Ghoom, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Shaadi Ke Side Effects, however, none of his films were able to taste success at the box office. Then the filmmaker made Hindi Medium which became his career's best film and was his first and last superhit film. After Hindi Medium, the actor never made any film and has been away from the limelight.

Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium's success was attributed to positive word of mouth. The film was a huge success and surpassed Aamir Khan's Dangal and Salman Khan'sBajrangi Bhaijaan to have the second-highest opening day for an Indian film in China, behind only Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar.

