This Rs 14 crore film with no villains was director’s first, last superhit, actress became top debutant, earned…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet brothers who secured same rank in UPSC exam, are IIT Delhi graduates too, their rank is...

Elon Musk likely to meet chiefs of Indian space companies next week

'Not an ordinary election': PM Modi sends personalised letters to NDA candidates ahead of first phase of Lok Sabha polls

This actor was thrown out of movie set, faced casting couch; now owns Rs 119 crore bungalow, earns Rs 50 crore per film

DNA Explainer: What is cloud seeding which is blamed for wreaking havoc in Dubai?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet brothers who secured same rank in UPSC exam, are IIT Delhi graduates too, their rank is...

Elon Musk likely to meet chiefs of Indian space companies next week

'Not an ordinary election': PM Modi sends personalised letters to NDA candidates ahead of first phase of Lok Sabha polls

8 high fiber foods for weight loss

Which is oldest religion in world?

5 unusual signs of high cholesterol in legs, feet at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

This actor was thrown out of movie set, faced casting couch; now owns Rs 119 crore bungalow, earns Rs 50 crore per film

This Rs 14 crore film with no villains was director’s first, last superhit, actress became top debutant, earned…

This actor cried the whole night after missing his chance to be a part of Amar Singh Chamkila

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Rs 14 crore film with no villains was director’s first, last superhit, actress became top debutant, earned…

This small-budget film surpassed Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan to have the highest opening day collection for an Indian film in China and was only second to Secret Superstar.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 07:00 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Still from Hindi Medium (Image: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many low-budget films like Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree, and Bheja Fry among others broke several box office records and emerged as a success at the box office. Another film that is an addition to the list is a film that had no villains or action sequences and still managed to create a mark. 

In fact, the film we are talking about had a debutant, who became a star in Bollywood after the film. The film not only gave an important message but also entertained the audience. It is none other than the 2017 comedy-drama film Hindi Medium. 

Starring Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Neha Dhupia, Amrita Singh, and Saba Qamar among others in key roles, Hindi Medium is a comedy-drama helmed by Saket Chaudhary, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Maddock Films and T-Series. The film revolves around the story of a couple's struggle to get their daughter admitted to a prestigious English-medium school in order to rise in society.

Though Amrita Singh was seen in a grey character in the film, the comedy-drama didn't have any action scenes or villains and still managed to become a superhit. Made in a small budget of Rs 14 crore, the film earned Rs 334.06 worldwide, thus making a profit of Rs 320 crore. Not only this, the film also marked the debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar who emerged to be the top debutant in 2017 and received immense love from the audience and critics. 

The film was helmed by Saket Choudhary, who started his journey as assistant director on the Bollywood film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and then went on to make movies like Ghoom, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Shaadi Ke Side Effects, however, none of his films were able to taste success at the box office. Then the filmmaker made Hindi Medium which became his career's best film and was his first and last superhit film. After Hindi Medium, the actor never made any film and has been away from the limelight. 

Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium's success was attributed to positive word of mouth. The film was a huge success and surpassed Aamir Khan's Dangal and Salman Khan'sBajrangi Bhaijaan to have the second-highest opening day for an Indian film in China, behind only Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who resigned as police constable after humiliation, cracked UPSC civil services exam 2023 with AIR...

GT vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Malaika Arora's candid chat with son Arhaan Khan on when he lost his virginity evokes mixed reactions

Meet actor, who was rejected due to looks, joined call centre despite MBA degree, has trained Sehwag, Harbhajan for...

Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond trailer: Jimmy Shergill leads India's modern warfare operation to avenge Pulwama attack

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement