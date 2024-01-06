Headlines

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? Know date, time, rituals of this auspicious festival

BCCI announces India A squad for England series, Abhimanyu Easwaran named captain

Tota Roy Chowdhury says Karan Johar's 'mainstream movie' RARKPK gave him recognition in Hindi: 'No other films can...'

2 men light bonfire inside Delhi-bound moving train to beat cold, arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? Know date, time, rituals of this auspicious festival

BCCI announces India A squad for England series, Abhimanyu Easwaran named captain

10 animals that have shortest lifespan on Earth

10 animals with the best sense of smell

10 most-followed Pakistani actors on Instagram

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Tota Roy Chowdhury says Karan Johar's 'mainstream movie' RARKPK gave him recognition in Hindi: 'No other films can...'

Not Vijay Deverakonda, but this actor was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Arjun Reddy

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in his bank account and now owns a luxurious home, charges Rs 6 crore per film

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 08:38 PM IST

article-main
This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, now charges Rs 6 crore per film
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ayushmann Khurrana to Irrfan Khan, many actors who had no godfathers in the industry, made it big with their hard work and talent. Another outsider who once had only Rs 18 in his bank account, but now charges a hefty amount per film and owns a luxurious house worth crores. 

The actor we are talking about has given a number of hits and also made his mark on OTT. Not only this, the actor has also won a National Film Award for his performance in one of the movies. He is none other than Rajkummar Rao. 

Rajkummar Rao made his debut with Dibakar Banerjee's anthology film Love Sex Aur Dhokha which was a commercial success. He has then given several hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Stree, Badhaai Do and more, and even won a National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Shahid. The actor also impressed everyone with his performance in the web series Guns & Gulabs. 

The actor talked about his struggling days in an interview earlier and revealed how he used to travel 70 km by cycle during his theatre days and said, "It was difficult being an outsider. I grew up in a joint family in Gurgaon and at that time, it was just a small town. I fell in love with cinema as a kid and knew this was what I wanted to do. I used to ride a bicycle 70 km up and down to Delhi when I was doing theatre. It was like going to meet your girlfriend." 

He further revealed that he came to Mumbai with just Rs 18 in his bank account and survived on one packet of biscuits and said, "I worked hard at FTII. I wanted to learn as much as I could. He added, “Eventually, I moved to Mumbai, but that was tough. There were times when I lived on one Parle-G ka packet a day with just Rs 18 in my bank account. Luckily, I had friends from film school who helped. But I never had a Plan B. I always wanted to become an actor." 

However, now Rajkummar Rao has made his name in the industry and reportedly charges Rs 6 crore per film. Not only this, the actor also owns a luxurious house in Mumbai reportedly worth Rs 44 crore and continues to impress the audience with his performances. The actor is currently gearing up for the second part of his hit film Stree and his popular web series Guns & Gulaabs. Not only this, he also has Mahendra Agarwal's Mr And Mrs Mahi in the pipeline. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: R Aswin left in splits as Makhaya Ntini sings 'kabhi kabhi mere dil mein' for CSK fans

This Bollywood actress to reportedly make her Kannada debut with Yash in Toxic

MS Dhoni files criminal case against former business partners, claims fraud worth...

PM Modi sends gifts, personal letter to Ujjwala beneficiary Meera Manjhi after Ayodhya visit

Watch: David Warner gifts gloves, helmet to young fan after his final Test knock, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE