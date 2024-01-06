This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in his bank account and now owns a luxurious home, charges Rs 6 crore per film

From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ayushmann Khurrana to Irrfan Khan, many actors who had no godfathers in the industry, made it big with their hard work and talent. Another outsider who once had only Rs 18 in his bank account, but now charges a hefty amount per film and owns a luxurious house worth crores.

The actor we are talking about has given a number of hits and also made his mark on OTT. Not only this, the actor has also won a National Film Award for his performance in one of the movies. He is none other than Rajkummar Rao.

Rajkummar Rao made his debut with Dibakar Banerjee's anthology film Love Sex Aur Dhokha which was a commercial success. He has then given several hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Stree, Badhaai Do and more, and even won a National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Shahid. The actor also impressed everyone with his performance in the web series Guns & Gulabs.

The actor talked about his struggling days in an interview earlier and revealed how he used to travel 70 km by cycle during his theatre days and said, "It was difficult being an outsider. I grew up in a joint family in Gurgaon and at that time, it was just a small town. I fell in love with cinema as a kid and knew this was what I wanted to do. I used to ride a bicycle 70 km up and down to Delhi when I was doing theatre. It was like going to meet your girlfriend."

He further revealed that he came to Mumbai with just Rs 18 in his bank account and survived on one packet of biscuits and said, "I worked hard at FTII. I wanted to learn as much as I could. He added, “Eventually, I moved to Mumbai, but that was tough. There were times when I lived on one Parle-G ka packet a day with just Rs 18 in my bank account. Luckily, I had friends from film school who helped. But I never had a Plan B. I always wanted to become an actor."

However, now Rajkummar Rao has made his name in the industry and reportedly charges Rs 6 crore per film. Not only this, the actor also owns a luxurious house in Mumbai reportedly worth Rs 44 crore and continues to impress the audience with his performances. The actor is currently gearing up for the second part of his hit film Stree and his popular web series Guns & Gulaabs. Not only this, he also has Mahendra Agarwal's Mr And Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.