This low-budget film with no stars, sells out 2000 tickets in 2 minutes at MAMI Film Festival

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming directorial will have a grand premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and 2000 tickets for this film were sold within 2 minutes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

The much-anticipated police noir film Kennedy, co-produced by Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, will premiere at the 2023 Mami Film Festival which will be held in 2000 seater grant theatre at NMAAC. The compelling narrative of the film, which traces the journey of a sleep-deprived police officer as he battles adversity on the path to redemption, has left audiences worldwide eagerly anticipating the release. Kennedy premiered on October 29 at 7:00 PM, in The Grand Theatre at NMACC.

The movie has garnered immense attention for its intriguing storyline, immersive cinematography, and cast that includes Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone, making it one of the most sought-after cinematic experiences of the year. The film has been the talk of the town and there is a good word of mouth amongst moviegoers.

The tickets for the film's screening that is set for tomorrow went on sale, and within a mere two minutes, all 2000 available seats were sold out. This extraordinary demand underscores the tremendous anticipation among audiences who are eager to witness the world of Kennedy come to life on the big screen.

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr Akshay Indikar. 

