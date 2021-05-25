This is why Mira Rajput Kapoor makes husband Shahid Kapoor the 'proudestestest'

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput are a couple, very much in love and they often show affection and appreciation for each other on their social media handles.

Recently, Mira was featured in an issue of Vogue India where she talks about her sense of style and her expertise of lockdown over the past year. The 26-year-old’s feat has made Shahid Kapoor a proud hubby as he took to his Instagram to convey his feelings to the world.

Sharing a screenshot of Mira’s Vogue article, Shahid wrote, “You make proudestestest @mira.kapoor,” with a raising hands emoji.

Also read Neelima Azeem reveals how Shahid Kapoor confessed his feelings for Mira Rajput to her

Rajput Kapoor has been hosting ‘The India Edit’, wherein live chats are conducted on Instagram in which she has a dialogue on different aspects of mindful living. The mother of two recently shared a photo of the outfit from her Vogue India interview on her social media handle. The mother-of-two can be seen dazzling in a powder blue Organza jacket with and peach silk pants.

“Wearing it on my sleeve #TheIndiaEdit Bits from my closet for @vogueindia,” Mira captioned captioned the post.

After their marriage, Shahid and Mira have done several magazine shoots and fashion shows together. In fact, Mira's massive social media following prompted her to break out as an influencer in her own right and she has been endorsing brands on her Instagram. The couple is blessed with a daughter and son, Misha and Zain, respectively.

On the work front, Shahid will next will seen Raj and DK’s ‘The Family Man 2’ which will also mark his digital debut. The web series also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.