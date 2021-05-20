Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Shahid Kapoor's quirky tweet about 'The Family Man 2' trailer

Shahid Kapoor on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to express that he was feeling left out after director-duo Raj & DK released the trailer of Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starter 'The Family Man 2' and mentioned the series will release on OTT on June 4.

For the uninitiated, the 'Kabir Singh' actor is set to make his digital debut with the duo.

The director duo on Wednesday shared the trailer of the much-awaited season 2 on Twitter and wrote in the caption, "As promised. This summer. We bring you #TheFamilyManSeason2."

Shahid quote-tweeted the tweet and wrote, "I'm full FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) LOMO lelo etc etc."

Shahid's reaction to Raj & DK's tweet or one could even say the trailer, left actor Manoj Bajpayee in splits and he took to the thread and dropped a few laughing emojis. Raj & DK added, "Hahaha... @BajpayeeManoj nailed it!!"

Take a look here:

I’m full FOMO LOMO lelo etc etc. https://t.co/VY67LBcUVP — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 19, 2021

— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 19, 2021

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday released a captivating trailer of 'The Family Man 2' which showcases the return of the nation's most endearing Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. This season Srikant Tiwari will be pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni.

The 9-part season of the thriller will see Srikant continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle-class family man and a world-class spy and trying to save the nation from an imminent attack. Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the upcoming season of the edgy action-drama series will give a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Srikant.

As for Shahid's collaboration with Raj & DK, the actor had confirmed that he will be making his digital debut with the director duo earlier this year.

Talking about his digital debut, Shahid Kapoor had said in a statement, "I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn't think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it's a privilege to work with them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can't wait to share this series with the audience."

"For us, the objective is always to challenge ourselves to do better with every film or series we do." said the creator duo Raj and DK.

“This is our favourite script and has truly been a labour of love. We found a perfect match in Shahid! He was always our first choice for this series. We hit it off immediately, and have been on the same page from the first time we spoke. Shahid is an exciting actor to watch and work with! The intensity he brings to his roles is amazing. Our long-standing relationship with Amazon Prime Video makes us feel more responsible towards every series we do with them. They have been fantastic partners. And we can't wait to create this series," the duo had added.