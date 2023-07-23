This film producer is Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law; signed Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix; his hit movies are…

Karnesh Sharma is the brother-in-law of cricketer Virat Kohli and runs a multi-crore production house along with his sister, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

As Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers across the world, people don’t know that not just his wife Anushka Sharma, but his brother-in-law is also making big waves in Bollywood. Kohli’s lesser-known brother-in-law is none other than Karnesh Sharma, a successful movie producer in India.

Karnesh Sharma is the elder brother of actress Anushka Sharma and the brother-in-law of Virat Kohli. Karnesh, along with Anushka, founded their multi-crore production house Clean Slate Filmz, which has delivered multiple hits in the last decade.

Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma started their own production house in 2013, and a decade later, Clean Slate Filmz has revenue of Rs 100 crore, according to Tofler. Karnesh Sharma has also produced multiple hit films starring his younger sister, including Philauri and NH10.

Karnesh Sharma’s journey to success started with his production debut NH10, starring his sister Anushka Sharma. The Rs 30 crore budget movie didn’t make a big dent in the box office collection but has been deemed as one of the best action thrillers in the last few years.

Apart from NH10, Karnesh Sharma has delivered several hits including Philauri, Pari, and Bulbul. His most recent production Qala was released on Netflix and gathered critical acclaim. His next film is set to be Chakda ‘Xpress, starring Anushka Sharma, based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

In a major business development, Karnesh Sharma and Anushka Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz has signed a deal with Netflix and Amazon Prime. The deal is worth over Rs 400 crore, and Karnesh Sharma will release eight films on the OTT platforms under this development.

The first film under this business deal was Qala, which became a major hit and gained critical acclaim for its music. It is expected that the names of his newer OTT releases will be out soon. According to multiple media outlets, Karnesh Sharma has a net worth of around Rs 10 crore.

