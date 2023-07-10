Viral video: Anushka Sharma takes a stroll in London, Virat Kohli turns photographer on their day out with Vamika, watch

In the video, Anushka Sharma wore a casual denim co-ord. She can be seen on the train and exploring the streets of London with a cup of coffee in her hand.

She captioned the video, "Major missing – London city & coffee walks. PS- that coffee lasted a long time."

Here's the video

In the video, Anushka Sharma wore a casual denim co-ord. She can be seen on the train and exploring the streets of London with a cup of coffee in her hand. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, can be seen taking a candid video. He can also be seen walking Vamika in her stroller on the London streets.

As soon as the actor dropped the video, fans complimented the duo in the comments section.

A fan asked, “Not missing photographer???" while another wrote, “cute couples Virushka.” “Most expensive and popular cameraman ever,” another social media user wrote.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat was a part of the Indian squad that played the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, London.

India will next play West Indies in an all-format series from July 12 onwards. The series consists of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. Virat could be seen in action during this series in Tests and ODIs.

On the other hand, Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

