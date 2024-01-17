This controversial film is most-watched Hindi film on OTT in 2023, it's not The Archies, Lust Stories 2, Mission Majnu

Headlines

DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: India beat Afghanistan in second Super Over thriller, sweep series 3-0

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

'Understand actions that countries take in self defence': India on Iran missile strike in Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

10 strongest currencies in the world

Batters with most sixes in T20Is

10 animals that bring good luck

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha': List Of Cricketers Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Importance Of Shri Ram’s Name In Indian Culture

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

Manoj Bajpayee reveals his viral shirtless photo with six-pack abs was photoshopped: 'It's impossible to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This controversial film is most-watched Hindi film on OTT in 2023, it's not The Archies, Lust Stories 2, Mission Majnu

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Bawaal, which was dubbed insensitive and tone-deaf for its references to Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust, was the most-watched direct-to-OTT Bollywood film in 2023.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 08:35 PM IST

article-main
Most-watched Hindi film on OTT in 2023/Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The media consulting firm Ormax Media released its year-ender report titled Streaming Originals in India: The 2023 Story on Tuesday, January 16. The report lists the most-watched web shows, international shows, international films, and Hindi films that premiered on different OTT platforms in India.

Surprisingly, the most-watched direct-to-OTT Hindi film in 2023 was Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-starrer controversial film Bawaal. The romantic drama was dubbed insensitive and tone-deaf for its references to Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust, the genocide of European Jews during the World War II. The Prime Video film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal and Chhichhore fame, was also called out by the Israeli embassy in India. As per the Ormax report, Bawaal has been watched by 21.2 million people and is the most-watched direct-to-OTT Hindi film.

Shahid Kapoor's action thriller Bloody Daddy and Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore-starrer family drama Gulmohar take the next two spots in the list with the viewership of 17 million and 16.3 million, respectively. The former premiered on JioCinema, while the latter came out on Disney+ Hotstar last year.

Next entry on the list is another Disney+ Hotstar film, Tumse Na Ho Payega. The comedy drama, starring Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, and Gurpreet Saini, garnered 14.3 million views. Tara Sutaria's survival thriller Apurva, which also premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, takes the fifth spot with 12.6 million views.

Sidharth Malhotra's spy thriller Mission Majnu, which premiered on Netflix, is the tenth most-watched direct-to-OTT film in 2023 with 10.8 million views. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor's debut film The Archies, which had its streaming premiere on Netflix, is thirteenth on the list with 10 million views. Another Netflix film Lust Stories 2 raked in 9.8 million views and is on the fifteenth spot in the list.

READ | Not Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, or Ajay Devgn, this actor has won most National Film Awards for Best Actor

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

School teacher grooves to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, viral video wins internet

Watch: India's pioneer in the NBA, 'Giant' Satnam Singh transforms into a chokeslam artist

Meet Sumit Nagal, 26-year-old tennis player shining at Australian Open, leaves star player…

Pitch invader detained for hugging Virat Kohli, receives garlands, watch viral video

Meet woman, a Stanford graduate who left a high-paying job in US to build Rs 8000 crore company with her husband

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE