This comedy star nearly drowned, worked in farm to pay Rs 120 for school books, breakthrough came with negative role

This actor studied in National School of Drama and has won the hearts of the audiences with his hilarious performances.

Hundreds of prospective actors come to Mumbai each year with a longing wish of working in the Hindi film industry. But, only a handful of them are actualy able to fulfill their dreams and make their way to the big screens. One such actor came to Mumbai in 1997, after studying acting in National School of Drama and went on to win the hearts of the audiences with his comedic roles.

We are talking about Rajpal Yadav, who was born in the small village of Kundra in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In a recent interview, the actor recalled that he nearly drowned in the Ganges in his childhood. "It was when I was around 6 to 7 years old. I was with my cousins and they all jumped into the water as they knew how to swim like a fish. I also followed them as this was the first time I was on the ghats of Ganges and nearly drowned. Now, when I remember those 30 seconds of battling with water that day, I feel this life is so easy", the actor told Digital Commentary.

In the same interview, the actor shared that he worked with his father for 15 days in the farm to buy school books worth Rs 120 for his class 6th admission. He also stated that he never thought he would become an actor, but it was only after watching Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator that his life changed and he decided to pursue acting.

After Rajpal came to Mumbai, he worked in DD serial Mungeri Ke Bhai Naurangilal for two years until he appeared in minor roles in Dil Kya Kare, Mast, and Shool. It was his negative performance as a bandit in the 2000 film Jungle that turned out to be his breakthrough role. Yadav won the Screen Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role next year for the Ram Gopal Varma film.

The actor has since then given hilarious performances in famous films such as Hungama, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, Dhol, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa among others. He has also starred in leading roles in a few movies including Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, Main Meri Patni Aur Woh, and Ardh.



