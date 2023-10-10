This Bollywood star charges maximum money to perform at weddings, not Salman, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ranveer, Deepika, Alia

Headlines

Gurugram pub bouncers thrash man, he loses vision in one eye, female friend also attacked

Watch: Virat Kohli shares his homecoming experience of Delhi in a friendly chat with KL Rahul

India’s richest architect started firm with just 2 employees, designed country’s tallest building; net worth is…

Watch: Fauda actor Lior Raz escapes Hamas bombs in daring mission to save civilians in Israel, fans call him 'real hero'

How to protect yourself from fraudulent instant loan apps

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Gurugram pub bouncers thrash man, he loses vision in one eye, female friend also attacked

Watch: Virat Kohli shares his homecoming experience of Delhi in a friendly chat with KL Rahul

8 home remedies to lower blood pressure without medication

5 super ingredients to mix with your morning tea

9 motivational quotes by Rekha

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Israel Hamas War: Israel on war foot; Gaza under attack, bloodbath continues in the war-torn region

Israel Hamas: Heart wrenching videos of war shows devastation & cruelty; Israel attacks, Gaza burns

Watch: Fauda actor Lior Raz escapes Hamas bombs in daring mission to save civilians in Israel, fans call him 'real hero'

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung aka V faces backlash after he wears durag, fans come out in support

This film has reportedly earned whopping Rs 250 crore even before completing its shoot; not Leo, Dunki, or Salaar

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood star charges maximum money to perform at weddings, not Salman, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ranveer, Deepika, Alia

Singers like AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh charge Rs 4 crore to perform at weddings but Arijit Singh is on top of the list as he charges Rs 5 crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It has become common for Bollywood stars to perform at the wedding of rich people and the celebrities charge good amount of money for a five-minute performance. According to event managers and industry experts, stars like Salman and Shah Rukh Khan charge more than Rs 3 crore to perform at weddings. Ranveer Singh takes home Rs 1.75 crore, while Ranbir Kapoor charges Rs 1.5 crore. Top actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone charge around Rs 1.5 crore. Surprisingly, singers are in more demand than actors and they charge more than actors.

Popular singer Arijit Singh rarely performs at weddings but whenever he performs, he charges at least Rs 5 crore, which is the highest by any Bollywood star. Singer AP Dhillon is also in high demand these days and he charges up to Rs 4 crore to perform at weddings.

According to event managers, not many people can afford Salman and Shah Rukh Khan to perform at their wedding and that’s why these Bollywood superstars perform at around 2-3 weddings in a year. Singers like Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkad and Akhil Sachdeva are also in demand these days. Singers like AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh charge Rs 4 crore to perform at weddings but Arijit Singh is on top of the list as he charges Rs 5 crore.

Born on April 25, 1987, Arijit Singh is currently India's top playback singer. He has won a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards. Arijit Singh has recorded songs in several Indian languages. Arijit started his singing career in 2005 when he participated in reality show Fame Gurukul. Arijit, however, became famous in 2013 after the release of "Tum Hi Ho" and "Chahun Main Ya Naa".

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: How did Hamas infiltrate Israel’s Iron Dome? Know whopping cost of operating the system

AAP ready to contest MP, Rajasthan assembly polls; candidate names to be declared soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Tejas trailer reactions: Anupam Kher calls it 'absolutely brilliant', netizens demand National Award for Kangana Ranaut

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

'My biggest motivation...': KL Rahul reveals how he overcame criticism, injury setback

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE