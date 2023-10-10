This Bollywood star charges maximum money to perform at weddings, not Salman, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ranveer, Deepika, Alia

Singers like AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh charge Rs 4 crore to perform at weddings but Arijit Singh is on top of the list as he charges Rs 5 crore.

It has become common for Bollywood stars to perform at the wedding of rich people and the celebrities charge good amount of money for a five-minute performance. According to event managers and industry experts, stars like Salman and Shah Rukh Khan charge more than Rs 3 crore to perform at weddings. Ranveer Singh takes home Rs 1.75 crore, while Ranbir Kapoor charges Rs 1.5 crore. Top actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone charge around Rs 1.5 crore. Surprisingly, singers are in more demand than actors and they charge more than actors.

Popular singer Arijit Singh rarely performs at weddings but whenever he performs, he charges at least Rs 5 crore, which is the highest by any Bollywood star. Singer AP Dhillon is also in high demand these days and he charges up to Rs 4 crore to perform at weddings.

According to event managers, not many people can afford Salman and Shah Rukh Khan to perform at their wedding and that’s why these Bollywood superstars perform at around 2-3 weddings in a year. Singers like Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkad and Akhil Sachdeva are also in demand these days. Singers like AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh charge Rs 4 crore to perform at weddings but Arijit Singh is on top of the list as he charges Rs 5 crore.

Born on April 25, 1987, Arijit Singh is currently India's top playback singer. He has won a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards. Arijit Singh has recorded songs in several Indian languages. Arijit started his singing career in 2005 when he participated in reality show Fame Gurukul. Arijit, however, became famous in 2013 after the release of "Tum Hi Ho" and "Chahun Main Ya Naa".