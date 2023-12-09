This Bollywood actress, who made debut with Sunny Deol at 19, has only one hit, will now star in Rs 300 crore south film

This beauty queen-turned-actress with only one hit will now be seen in a Rs 300 crore south film.

Many actresses share a screen with an actor who is quite older than them. Recently, Avneet Kaur was seen making her debut alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Similarly, one of the Bollywood actresses also made her debut at the age of 19 with Sunny Deol and only has one hit

The actress, however, often headlines because of her fashion sense, and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She is now all set to star in a South film made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. She is none other than Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi Rautela started her fashion journey at the age of 15. She also won Miss Teen India 2009 and walked the ramp as a showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion Week, Bombay Fashion Week, and Dubai Fashion Week as a showstopper. Urvashi is a beauty queen. She has won several titles like Indian Princess 2011, Miss Asian Supermodel 2011, and Miss Tourism Queen of the Year 20111.

The actress made her acting debut in 2013 alongside Sunny Deol in Singh Sahab The Great. The actress was reportedly only 19 years old when she made her debut. However, the film flopped at the box office. Following this, she gained recognition for her dance moves in Honey Singh’s music album Love Dose.

She later appeared in several Hindi films like Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti, however, both films failed to impress netizens at the box office. In 2018, she featured in the revenge drama Hate Story 4 which marked her first hit. She then appeared in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti which was again a box office flop.

Now, if the reports are to be believed, the actress is all set to star alongside South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna in his upcoming film NBK 109 as the female lead. The 300-crore Pan Indian project boasts an ensemble cast that includes Urvashi Rautela and other two superstars –Bollywood's latest villain, Bobby Deol, and Tollywood's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan.

helmed by the accomplished director K. S. Ravindra Bobby. Produced by Sithara Entertainment, The movie makers, a couple of weeks back took to social media to share the new poster and captioned it, “Blood bath ka brand name" and "violence ka visiting card.” The film is currently under production.

