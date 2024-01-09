Headlines

This actress, who worked with Aamir, Salman in Rs 100 crore hits, quit films to marry businessman, his net worth is...

This actress who gave several Rs 100-crore hits, quit the film industry to marry a businessman.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Actress who quit films to marry businessman
Many actors achieve success in the entertainment industry very soon. There are many such stars who later quit the industry at the peak of their careers due to some or the other reason. One such actress who gave a number of Rs 100-crore hits quit the industry for marriage. 

The actress we are talking about made her blockbuster Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan and their chemistry in the film was also much loved by the audience. She is none other than Asin Thottumkal.

 Asin made her acting debut in the South Indian film industry in 2001 at the age of 15 with Sathyan Anthikkad's Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. After completing her studies, she made her comeback with the film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi opposite Ravi Teja, portraying a Tamil girl in her first Telugu language film. Her performance won her several accolades. She then went on to star in several hits. She was then cited as the leading actress of the Tamil film industry after starring in blockbusters like Ghajini, Sivakasi, Varalaru, and Pokkiri respectively.

After establishing herself as the leading actress in South India, Asin decided to step into Bollywood and made her blockbuster debut alongside Aamir Khan in the remake of her breakthrough film Ghajini. The film became the highest-grosser of 2008 collecting Rs 194.10 crore worldwide. She then starred opposite Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in London Dreams, however, the film received mixed response from the audience.

She then starred with Salman Khan in the blockbuster Ready and their chemistry in the film wooed the audience. The film collected Rs 182.10 crore worldwide. She also worked with Akshay Kumar in Housefull 2 which was also a major commercial success and earned over Rs 100 crores. Her other commercially successful film was with Akshay Kumar in Khiladi 786. 

In 2016, Asin Thottukmal married Micromax Co-founder Rahul Sharma in a Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony and quit acting. Rahul Sharma is the CEO and co-founder of one of the largest companies of 2018 making low-cost feature phones in India, Micromax. According to Forbes, Rahul Sharma had a manic obsession with embedded technology since he was a teenager which was one of the reasons which led him to found Micromax. According to Forbes, he had a whopping net worth of Rs 1300 crore in 2017. 

Akshay Kumar played a cupid between Asin and Rahul Sharma. Akshay Kumar introduced Asin to his ‘close friend’ Rahul Sharma. Asin was not aware that the person she met was the founder of Micromax and when she realized, she couldn’t miss the humility and simplicity of the millionaire and they both later exchanged numbers. During the first meeting itself, Rahul Sharma asked her to introduce him to her parents so he could tell them that he had found the one. 

The couple welcomed a beautiful daughter in 2017. Asin enjoys a huge fan following of 1 million followers on Instagram and she often shares pictures of her daughter with her fans. Her daughter’s name is Arin and she is 6 years old.

