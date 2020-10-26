Happy Birthday Asin: When Akshay Kumar played cupid to Rahul Sharma and her 'Ghajini' kind of love story

Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma have been married since 2016. They welcomed a baby girl Arin in 2018.

Asin Thottumkal celebrates her birthday on October 26 and has turned 35 this year. The former actor quit films prior to her wedding with the founder of Micromax Rahul Sharma. Interestingly, their love story is eerily similar to her Tamil and Bollywood debut Ghajini in which the lead character Sanjay is the owner of a telecom company. Moreover, it was Akshay Kumar who became the matchmaker to the couple and there was no turning back for them.

Earlier during an interaction, Akshay opened up about setting Asin and Rahul together by stating, "It was during Housefull 2 and we were in Delhi. Don’t laugh, but we were playing hide and seek, and I made the two of them hide together in one cupboard. That is how it started and it is so nice that they are getting married now."

While sharing about her love story with Rahul, Asin had also said, "So after our first meeting, we had spoken a few times over the phone and then Rahul was somehow convinced that I was the girl for him. He asked me if he could meet my parents. We had just spoken 2-3 times, that too thanks to Akshay. Anyway, Rahul came and met my parents and expressed his intention to them. He is very sorted and knows his mind clearly. And he tells them, 'I would like your daughter’s hand in marriage'."

Asin and Rahul tied the knot in 2016 in dual ceremonies wherein Akshay was her Best Man. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in 2018 just around Asin's birthday.