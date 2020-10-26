Happy Birthday Asin: When Akshay Kumar played cupid to Rahul Sharma and her 'Ghajini' kind of love story

Headlines

Curious case of ‘Uncle’ Javed: How Thane man ran fake currency racket, planned lethal acts of terrorism

Adobe Photoshop with Generative AI can now be used without installation, available on web

Who is Jaswant Singh Gill? Man whose daring act made it to World Book of Record, life inspired Akshay's Mission Raniganj

Meet popular online tutor who cracked UPSC with AIR 384 in first attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Dark reality of ‘Kota factory’: 26 student suicides in 10 months, who is the real culprit?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adobe Photoshop with Generative AI can now be used without installation, available on web

Did Abhishek Malhan pay Rs 25 lakh for negative PR against Elvish Yadav? BB OTT 2 runner-up says ‘maine usko text kara…’

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Kangana Ranaut’s ‘terrific’ performance, call horror-comedy ‘blockbuster’

ODI rankings of World Cup winners

10 yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Diabetes to bowel movement: 8 health benefits of Aloe Vera

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Oscar 2024: Malayalam movie '2018' is India's official entry

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Who is Jaswant Singh Gill? Man whose daring act made it to World Book of Record, life inspired Akshay's Mission Raniganj

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Kangana Ranaut’s ‘terrific’ performance, call horror-comedy ‘blockbuster’

Did Abhishek Malhan pay Rs 25 lakh for negative PR against Elvish Yadav? BB OTT 2 runner-up says ‘maine usko text kara…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Happy Birthday Asin: When Akshay Kumar played cupid to Rahul Sharma and her 'Ghajini' kind of love story

Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma have been married since 2016. They welcomed a baby girl Arin in 2018.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 12:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Asin Thottumkal celebrates her birthday on October 26 and has turned 35 this year. The former actor quit films prior to her wedding with the founder of Micromax Rahul Sharma. Interestingly, their love story is eerily similar to her Tamil and Bollywood debut Ghajini in which the lead character Sanjay is the owner of a telecom company. Moreover, it was Akshay Kumar who became the matchmaker to the couple and there was no turning back for them.

Earlier during an interaction, Akshay opened up about setting Asin and Rahul together by stating, "It was during Housefull 2 and we were in Delhi. Don’t laugh, but we were playing hide and seek, and I made the two of them hide together in one cupboard. That is how it started and it is so nice that they are getting married now."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

While sharing about her love story with Rahul, Asin had also said, "So after our first meeting, we had spoken a few times over the phone and then Rahul was somehow convinced that I was the girl for him. He asked me if he could meet my parents. We had just spoken 2-3 times, that too thanks to Akshay. Anyway, Rahul came and met my parents and expressed his intention to them. He is very sorted and knows his mind clearly. And he tells them, 'I would like your daughter’s hand in marriage'."

Asin and Rahul tied the knot in 2016 in dual ceremonies wherein Akshay was her Best Man. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in 2018 just around Asin's birthday. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How Khalistani elements are luring innocent Sikh youth in Canada by sponsoring their visas

This film's realistic depiction of Partition almost led to riots in theatres, flopped badly, shattered director quit...

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Manipur violence: CBI team to reach Imphal today amid students' death

Congress blames BJP for fresh violence in Manipur

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE