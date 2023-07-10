This actress worked in B-grade films, one role changed her life forever, earned massive fame but then…

Dipika Chikhlia is the only actress in India who earned the status of a goddess with just one serial and thousands of people used to gather outside her home only to get a glimpse of her.

Dipika Chikhlia started her acting career after completing her studies and made her debut in 1983 with Rajshree Banner's film 'Sun Meri Laila'. However, this film failed to taste success at the box-office. After this, she worked in many films like 'Pathar', 'Bhagwan Dada' and 'Ghar Sansar' but all these films bombed at the box-office. Offers started drying up for Dipika Chikhlia due to a string of flop films and this forced her to look for work in some TV serials on the small screen, including 'Paying Guest' and 'Vikram Betaal'. On the other hand the career of actresses like Jayaprada, Shabana Azmi, Sridevi, Padmini Kolhapure and Rekha was going north at that time and it became very tough for Dipika for get a film and that’s why she turned to horror and B-grade films. She signed films like 'Cheek' and 'Raat Ke Andhere' and gave some really bold scenes in these films.

Dipika Chikhlia’s career was on the verge of sinking when she bagged a role in TV serial 'Vikram Betal', which was also produced by Ramanand Sagar. At that time, Ramanand Sagar was also working on Ramayana and he decided to cast Dipika as Sita for his ambitious project and the rest as they say is history. Ramanand Sagar faced a lot of opposition for choosing Dipika for the role of Sita as she had done intimate scenes in many B grade films. But the protest was limited as many people were not even aware that she had worked in films earlier.

Dipika Chikhlia became hugely popular as Sita of Ramayana but this also shattered her dream of becoming a successful Bollywood actress. Because after Ramayana, no one was ready to cast her in the films as the directors were unwilling to shoot any romantic or light-hearted scene with her. This limited Dipika’s options and she did not get much film offers after Ramayana. In 1991, Dipika Chikhlia left films after getting married to businessman Hemant Topiwala, who owns a cosmetic company. Hemant Topiwala was a family friend of Dipika Chikhlia.