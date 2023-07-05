Can you recognise this actress, who was once called ‘Madhuri Dixit’s lookalike’ and ‘unlucky’, later became superstar

This actress was once called ‘Madhuri Dixit’s lookalike’ and ‘unlucky’, later became superstar

This child in the photo is a popular Bollywood actress who made her place in the hearts of the audience with her great performances. She aced her Bollywood debut but then gave 3 back to back flops which made people call her ‘unlucky’. She was also called ‘Madhuri Dixit’s lookalike’ by critics. However, the actress who came from a different country made a blockbuster comeback, made her place in the industry and then never looked back.

Still don’t recognize her? Well, she is none other than Manisha Koirala. Manisha was born to the politically prominent Koirala family, the actress is the daughter of Prakash Koirala and the granddaughter of former Prime Minister of Nepal Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala. She made her acting debut with the Nepali movie Pheri Bhetaula in 1989 and then went on to make a super hit Bollywood debut with the movie Saudagar in 1991. However, the actress then went on to give a number of commercial flops and was tagged ‘unlucky’. Critics also called the actress ‘Madhuri Dixit’s lookalike’ but she didn’t give up and made a strong comeback.

In 1994, Manisha Koirala was featured as the female lead in Anil Kapoor-starrer 1942: A Love Story and that film changed the course of her career. The movie went on to become a big commercial success and you might even remember its popular song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. After this, there was no stopping her and she went on to give a series of commercial successes including the Tamil-language Bombay (1995). Some of her commercial successes include Agni Sakshi (1996), Indian (1996), Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997), Kachche Dhaage (1999), Mudhalvan (1999), Company (2002), and Ek Chhotisi Love Story (2002).

After receiving critical recognition for her work in movies like Akele Hum Akele Tum, Khamoshi: The Musical, Lajja, and more, the actress took a break from acting after being diagnosed with Cancer in 2012. She fought Cancer bravely and after 5 years made a comeback with the coming-age drama Dear Maya in 2017 and also featured in Netflix’s Lust Stories in 2018. She made a comeback to the big screen with one of the highest-grossing films of 2018, Sanju, which was a biographical film wherein she played the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis Dutt.

The actress has given some of the most memorable performances in her career and won several Best Actress awards for her performance. Not only this, she is also involved in social work and especially with organizations that promote women's rights, prevention of violence against women, and the human trafficking of Nepali girls for prostitution.

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala is all set to woo her fans once again with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi. It is scheduled to stream on Netflix this December and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Huma Qureshi among others.

