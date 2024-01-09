Headlines

Bollywood

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

Chandni Sharma who made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Bewafa, left India a few years after the film.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

Salman Khan is known for introducing several heroines in his films. We have actresses such as Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla, and Sonakshi Sinha, who are still working on films. We also have an actress who started her career with Salman, but soon she disappeared from the limelight, and now she's living a different life, far away from glamour. 

Meet Chandni Sharma: Salman Khan's Sanam Bewafa heroine

Born in Delhi, as Navodita Sharma, Chandni hails from a middle-class family. Chandni completed her studies in Delhi and she also took training in classical dance. When Chandni was studying in college, she noticed an advertisement in a newspaper, about the hunt for a fresh face for Salman Khan's upcoming romantic drama. 

Chandni participated in the hunt, filled out the form, and was selected. After the selection, Chandni came to Mumbai from Delhi and signed the film. In the early 90s, Salman was quite a sensation due to Maine Pyar Kiya's blockbuster success. Chandni was elated to be paired opposite Salman in director-producer Saawan Kumar Tak's Sanam Bewafa (1991).

Why Chandni's career failed to take off after blockbuster debut

Sanam Bewafa became a blockbuster and it gave the perfect launch to Chandni. After the film, she got several film offers, but Chandni had to reject all offers because she was bound by a 3-year contract with Saawan. As per the contract, Chandni wasn't allowed to do any film outside his production. 

From lead heroine to supporting cast: The downfall of Chandni

Chandni realised that she had lost major projects due to the contract. Thus she requested Saawan to terminate the contract, and the filmmaker acknowledged it. However, when Chandni moved out of the production house, she had to face competition from Juhi Chawla, Divya Bharti, and Ayesha Jhulka. Chandni failed to get the lead and managed to do supporting roles in movies such as Aaja Sanam (1992), Mr Azaad (1994), Jai Kishen (1994), and 1942: A Love Story (1994). Chandni's last film was Hahakaar (1996).

Even after starring in supporting roles, Chandni's career never revived. So the actress decided to get settled. On August 27, 1994, Chandni got married to an Orlando businessman Satish Sharma. 

What does Chandni Sharma do these days?

Chandni is happily settled in Orlando and she has daughters Kareena and Karishma Sharma. Chandni has now started her dance academy and she teaches the art of dance to budding talents. She also does stage performances worldwide.

