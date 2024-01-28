Twitter
Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

10 Indian actors whose films earned Rs 100 crore on opening day 

10 foods and beverages to avoid arthritis

10 foods that improve gut for healthy digestive system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

This actor lived in garage, earned only Rs 200, has given more hits than Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, now he...

This actor who used to live in a garage, now owns a luxurious house, earns Rs 5 crore per film.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 07:07 PM IST

An actor gives it his all while doing a film and his performance decides whether the film will be a hit or a flop. Many actors go through immense struggles to attain stardom in this competitive industry. One of the actors who have starred in close to 240 films has given 74 hits which is the most by any Bollywood actor. 

The actor we are talking about used to live in a garage during his struggling days and now lives in a luxurious mansion and even his kids are successful actors. He is none other than Dharmendra. 

Dharmendra began his career in the early 1960s and established himself as an actor in a few years. But he was limited to supporting roles in big films for the first few years. During his early days in the industry, he used to live in a garage, and to survive in Mumbai, he used to work in a drilling firm where he was paid Rs 200. 

In a reality show, Superstar Singer, the veteran actor appeared as a guest, and recalling his struggle days, he said, “In my earlier days, I used to live in a garage because I didn’t have a proper home in Mumbai. To survive in Mumbai, I worked in a drilling firm where I was paid Rs 200, and to earn some extra money I used to do overtime.” 

After working in supporting roles, in 1966, he starred in Phool Aur Patthar which topped the box office charts and made him a star. 1968 proved to be a great year for Dharmendra with a superhit in Atma Ram's mystery thriller Shikar and a blockbuster in Ramanand Sagar's spy thriller Ankhen. Dharmendra’s biggest hits include Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Dharam Veer, Phool Aur Patthar, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. The actor has been part of several multi-starrer and ensemble films too, which have contributed to his hit count. 

He has starred in over 300 films and has given a total of 74 hits out of which 60 60 of his hits have featured the actor in lead roles. His last hit was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which also starred Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Jaya Bachchan. 

The veteran actor reportedly charges Rs 5 crore per film and has a whopping net worth of Rs 450 crore which also includes a 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. He also owns plenty of agricultural lands and has a partnership with a chain of cottage resorts in Lonavala. Dharmendra will be next seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which is a romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 9.

