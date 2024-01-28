This actor lived in garage, earned only Rs 200, has given more hits than Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, now he...

This actor who used to live in a garage, now owns a luxurious house, earns Rs 5 crore per film.

An actor gives it his all while doing a film and his performance decides whether the film will be a hit or a flop. Many actors go through immense struggles to attain stardom in this competitive industry. One of the actors who have starred in close to 240 films has given 74 hits which is the most by any Bollywood actor.

The actor we are talking about used to live in a garage during his struggling days and now lives in a luxurious mansion and even his kids are successful actors. He is none other than Dharmendra.

Dharmendra began his career in the early 1960s and established himself as an actor in a few years. But he was limited to supporting roles in big films for the first few years. During his early days in the industry, he used to live in a garage, and to survive in Mumbai, he used to work in a drilling firm where he was paid Rs 200.

In a reality show, Superstar Singer, the veteran actor appeared as a guest, and recalling his struggle days, he said, “In my earlier days, I used to live in a garage because I didn’t have a proper home in Mumbai. To survive in Mumbai, I worked in a drilling firm where I was paid Rs 200, and to earn some extra money I used to do overtime.”

After working in supporting roles, in 1966, he starred in Phool Aur Patthar which topped the box office charts and made him a star. 1968 proved to be a great year for Dharmendra with a superhit in Atma Ram's mystery thriller Shikar and a blockbuster in Ramanand Sagar's spy thriller Ankhen. Dharmendra’s biggest hits include Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Dharam Veer, Phool Aur Patthar, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. The actor has been part of several multi-starrer and ensemble films too, which have contributed to his hit count.

He has starred in over 300 films and has given a total of 74 hits out of which 60 60 of his hits have featured the actor in lead roles. His last hit was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which also starred Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Jaya Bachchan.

The veteran actor reportedly charges Rs 5 crore per film and has a whopping net worth of Rs 450 crore which also includes a 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. He also owns plenty of agricultural lands and has a partnership with a chain of cottage resorts in Lonavala. Dharmendra will be next seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which is a romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 9.