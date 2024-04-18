This actor cried the whole night after missing his chance to be a part of Amar Singh Chamkila

Kapil Sharma revealed that he regrets missing AR Rahman's call for Amar Singh Chamkila. Headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and directed by Imtiaz Ali, the musical biopic is streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, the AR Rahman musical Amar Singh Chamkila is the biopic of the legendary Punjabi singer of the same name. Diljit portrays Chamkila in the film, while his wife and singing partner Amarjot Kaur is played by Parineeti Chopra. Chamkila and his wife Amarjot's songs, which are still popular in Punjab, were dubbed vulgar and unfit for the Indian culture by the fundamentalists. Both were shot dead in 1988 and their assassination still remains unsolved.

As Amar Singh Chamkila released on Netflix, Imtiaz, Diljit, and Parineeti went to the Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. Kapil Sharma shared the edited out segment from the show on his YouTube channel. In the segment, the actor-singer revealed that he cried the whole night after missing the call from AR Rahman, who wanted him to be a part of the film.

"I met Rahman sir one day and he said, ‘I called you for Chamkila.’ I think he wanted me to sing a song or something. I thought he was just sweet talking with me. He said this to me in a serious manner. I said, ‘Sir we were overseas and which is why we couldn’t speak to each other.' I felt really bad, I cried the whole night. It was unfortunate", the Zwigato actor stated.

Apart from Diljit and Parineeti, the Imtiaz Ali directorial also features Apinderdeep Singh, Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, and Sahiba Bali amongst others. The film and its music has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics. It is being hailed as Imtiaz and Parineeti's comeback film after their last few movies failed to leave a mark among the audiences.

