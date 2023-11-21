Headlines

Ankita Lokhande says she knows 'what went wrong' with Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals why she didn't go to his funeral

Over 500 OpenAI employees threaten to quit after firing of Sam Altman if...

Israel-Hamas war: War and health crisis in Gaza a ‘recipe for epidemics’, warns WHO

This 16 crore film rejected by Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, won 4 National Awards, collected…

Shocking! UK PM Rishi Sunak said this about people dying of COVID, know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ankita Lokhande says she knows 'what went wrong' with Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals why she didn't go to his funeral

Over 500 OpenAI employees threaten to quit after firing of Sam Altman if...

Israel-Hamas war: War and health crisis in Gaza a ‘recipe for epidemics’, warns WHO

7 superfoods to reduce back and joint pain

Australian cricketers who won most ODI World Cups

Top 10 IIT colleges in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Ankita Lokhande says she knows 'what went wrong' with Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals why she didn't go to his funeral

This 16 crore film rejected by Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, won 4 National Awards, collected…

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend shares cryptic post after his closeness with Mannara in BB17: 'I wish more people knew...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This 16 crore film rejected by Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, won 4 National Awards, collected…

This hit film of the 1990s made in Rs 16 crore was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar, later won 4 National awards.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the 1990s, the box office was ruled by stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others. They gave a number of hits and their films which created several box office records. However, some of them rejected one of the highest-grossing films of that year, which later won National Awards. 

The film we are talking about is helmed by one of the most renowned filmmakers of Bollywood who himself is a National Award-winner and has directed some of the blockbuster films starring the superstars of Bollywood. He is none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film is Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. 

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam showcases a beautiful love triangle between the lead actors. In the film Ajay Devgn essayed the role of Aishwarya Rai’s husband but before this film, the actor had an image of an action hero and therefore, Bhansali was reluctant to cast him in the role. However, if the reports are to be believed, the role was also offered to Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor. All these actors refused the offer for various reasons and then finally Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached Ajay Devgn who happily accepted the role. 

The film was made on a small budget of Rs 16 crore. The performances of the actors and the storyline were much loved by the audience which made the film the highest-grossing film of that year and collected Rs 52 crore at the box office worldwide. 

The film also marked the beginning of the love affair between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The duo's on-screen chemistry was much loved by the audience and while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s musical drama, the two got close and started dating. However, their relationship didn’t last long. 

Well, not only this, but the film which was rejected by so many actors, went on to win 4 National Awards in the categories of Best Music Direction, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design. The film is still loved by the audience and completed 24 years this year.

Read Salman Khan says Rs 100 crore is 'rock bottom' for films now, calls 1000 crore new benchmark: 'Even Punjabi, Marathi...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Kitni samajh hogi...': Harbhajan Singh’s comment on Anushka Sharma, Athiya during IND vs AUS final sparks outrage

Upgrade your bathroom with stylish and functional accessories available on Amazon

'Second-hand embarrassment': Shweta Nanda's old video of ramp walk in embellished dress leaves netizens in splits

Watch: Virat Kohli staring Marnus Labuschagne during IND vs AUS World Cup final, video goes viral

Meet IIT topper, first-ever India CEO of multinational company, wanted to become billionaire, went to prison due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE