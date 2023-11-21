This 16 crore film rejected by Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, won 4 National Awards, collected…

This hit film of the 1990s made in Rs 16 crore was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar, later won 4 National awards.

In the 1990s, the box office was ruled by stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others. They gave a number of hits and their films which created several box office records. However, some of them rejected one of the highest-grossing films of that year, which later won National Awards.

The film we are talking about is helmed by one of the most renowned filmmakers of Bollywood who himself is a National Award-winner and has directed some of the blockbuster films starring the superstars of Bollywood. He is none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film is Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam showcases a beautiful love triangle between the lead actors. In the film Ajay Devgn essayed the role of Aishwarya Rai’s husband but before this film, the actor had an image of an action hero and therefore, Bhansali was reluctant to cast him in the role. However, if the reports are to be believed, the role was also offered to Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor. All these actors refused the offer for various reasons and then finally Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached Ajay Devgn who happily accepted the role.

The film was made on a small budget of Rs 16 crore. The performances of the actors and the storyline were much loved by the audience which made the film the highest-grossing film of that year and collected Rs 52 crore at the box office worldwide.

The film also marked the beginning of the love affair between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The duo's on-screen chemistry was much loved by the audience and while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s musical drama, the two got close and started dating. However, their relationship didn’t last long.

Well, not only this, but the film which was rejected by so many actors, went on to win 4 National Awards in the categories of Best Music Direction, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design. The film is still loved by the audience and completed 24 years this year.

