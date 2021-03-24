'There is no groupism and gangism', says Kangana Ranaut about South film industry during 'Thalaivi' trailer launch

During her much-awaited film 'Thalaivi' trailer launch event, Kangana Ranaut said that there may be nepotism in the South Indian film industry, however, there is no bullying of outsiders. She was speaking at the trailer launch of her trilingual film in Chennai on Tuesday afternoon. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, across cinemas on April 23.

Speaking about the same, Kangana said, "Since Thalaivi is the culmination of many industries, one thing that I have noticed in the South film industries–be it Tamil or Telugu–is that there may be nepotism in the South film industry but there is no groupism and gangism. There's no subjecting outsiders to bullying."

Kangana further lauded the South film industry and said, "They are very supportive and inclusive of people who come from outside. And the kind of love and encouragement I have experienced here, I don’t want to leave. I’m here now. I hope to do many more films here."

On Tuesday, on her 34th birthday, Kangana had launched the trailer of her film 'Thalaivi', a biopic is based on the life of late politician J. Jayalalitha, who changed the face of politics in Tamil Nadu, directed by AL Vijay.

Speaking about her accent for the role of Jaya, Kangana said, "My accent is nowhere close to being right. Tamil particularly is very difficult like Sanskrit. I had done the film now but I don't think he has okayed the accent till now. While I was on roll, he was still auditioning and told me that I have found a crystal clear accent that I was looking for in Hyderabad. So, obviously, he has rejected me long ago."

Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, 'Thalaivi' has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. It will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 23, 2021.